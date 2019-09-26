Asurint’s Kelly Uebel Announced as Secretary/Treasurer of PBSA

/EIN News/ -- Cleveland, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a momentous vote at the 2019 Annual Conference held in San Antonio, the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) is now officially the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA). The change reflects the PBSA’s transformation into a global association, with councils in the United States, APAC, Canada and Europe. For more information on this change, review the PBSA’s official press release.

During the Annual Conference, Asurint’s General Counsel Kelly Uebel was announced as the PBSA’s new Secretary/Treasurer. Kelly will serve in this role from 2019-2020, transitioning to Chair-Elect in 2020 and Chair of the PBSA in 2021.

“I’m extremely excited to continue my work on the PBSA Board of Directors as we embark on this significant change in our association,” stated Kelly Uebel, Asurint General Counsel. “This remarkable shift reflects the truly global nature of background screening. As the world continues to shrink, we will all benefit from greater collaboration, education and support from one another in the new PBSA.”

“All of us at Asurint are proud of Kelly’s recent accomplishment! She has been an invaluable asset since joining the company in 2017,” said Connie Clore, Chief Strategy Officer at Asurint. “While she has done a tremendous job overseeing Asurint’s compliance standards and the teams responsible for counseling staff on legal and regulatory requirements, it’s her global focus that keeps Asurint collaborating and on track in the global economy. I am proud to have her on the team and Asurint is excited to support her in this and all her future successes!”

About Asurint

Since 2006, Asurint has been redefining how background searches are done; solving problems and reducing anxiety for recruiters and their candidates throughout the hiring process. Using innovative tools that aid in faster turnaround times, more accurate information and seamless integrations, Asurint provides the only background screen optimized to deliver the truth on demand. Asurint was named to HRO Today’s 2018 Baker’s Dozen list of Top Background Screening Providers and is NAPBS and Privacy Shield certified. To learn more, visit asurint.com.

About PBSA

Founded as a non-profit trade association in 2003, the Professional Background Screening Association was established to represent the interest of companies offering employment and tenant background screening services. PBSA currently represents nearly 900 member companies engaged in employment and tenant background screening around the world. Visit www.thepbsa.org to learn more about the association.

