Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation’s Annual Fundraiser Brings A Night on Jaffa Road to NYC

On Wednesday, November 6, 2019 the Prince George Ballroom will be transformed into the festive, lively Mahane Yehuda marketplace on Jaffa Road in Jerusalem

We are re-creating a Shuk marketplace by bringing a piece of Israel to NYC–while showcasing this diverse, inclusive environment where all children are equal. These children represent Israel's future” — Wendy Slavin, Chair, ITEC Night on Jaffa Road

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Israel Tennis & Education Centers (ITEC) is bringing the sights, sounds and tastes of the Israeli Shuk to NYC. On Wednesday, November 6, 2019 the Prince George Ballroom in Manhattan will be transformed into a festive, lively bazaar modeled after the famous Mahane Yehuda marketplace on Jaffa Road in Jerusalem.

This one-of-a-kind event will begin at 6PM. From the moment they arrive, guests will transported from NYC to Jerusalem, under the twinkling lights of the night sky, inside exotic fabric tents lit by colored glass lanterns as they walk across beautiful Persian rugs. There they will be treated to the most extraordinary experience west of The Holy City, including a “Shuk” Style Dinner, Open Bar & Wine Tastings, Unique Treasures from Israel, Live Music, Belly-Dancer, Juggler and a Live Auction.

During this festive evening, guests will have the opportunity to meet ITEC alumni and students currently participating

in the organization’s educational, social impact and tennis programs, and learn first-hand the tremendous impact the ITEC has had on their lives.

All proceeds will benefit scholarships to help vulnerable children at the 14 Israel Tennis & Education Centers that stretch across Israel from Kiryat Shmona on the Lebanese border in the North to Beer Sheva bordering the Negev Desert in the South.

“For anyone who loves the culture, spirit, sights, sounds and food from Israel, this is a very special treat,” states Wendy Slavin, Chair of this special evening. “We are truly re-creating a Shuk marketplace and are bringing a piece of Israel to NYC – while showcasing the diverse and inclusive environment where all children are equal at the Israel Tennis & Education Centers. These children represent Israel’s future.” Wendy Slavin, Chair, ITEC Night on Jaffa Road

The Israel Tennis & Education Centers (ITEC) was founded in 1976 and over the last 43 years it has grown and evolved into one of the largest social service agencies for children in Israel. ITEC has transformed the lives of hundreds of thousands of children with the goal of igniting hope and opening pathways to a successful future for them and for Israel, now and for generations to come.

ITEC has created a model of ethnic integration through sports in a safe environment where each and every child is afforded the opportunity to play, dream, learn and make friends within a peaceful community. Many see the centers within their communities as a stable, nurturing “second home” that supports them as they develop into productive, healthy, well-rounded adults, with thousands receiving scholarships to university and employment opportunities, as a result of their participation.

The organization is focused on the core values of education, equality, empowerment and well-being. Through its social impact programs, a wide range of children are served, including youth at risk, immigrants from Ethiopian and Russia and children with special needs, from autism and ADHD to Down Syndrome as well as those with developmental and physical disabilities.

The goal of Israel Tennis & Education Centers is to ensure that every child in Israel is healthy, educated, equal and equipped to pursue their dreams, without religious, economic or social barriers, and has the opportunity to reach their full potential.



For more information or to attend this event, please go to www.ITECenters.org or contact Jacqueline Glodstein, Executive Vice President of Global Development at 212-784-9201 or jglodstein@ITECenters.org . Tax deductible contributions are appreciated.

About the Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation:

The Israel Tennis & Education Centers Foundation (ITEC) is 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization that works tirelessly through the mediums of education and sport to enhance the development of Israeli youth. Since opening its first center in Ramat Hasharon in 1976, the ITEC has helped over 500,000 children, many of whom come from outlying and under-served towns throughout Israel. The 14 Israel Tennis & Education Centers stretch from Kiryat Shmona on the Lebanese border in the North to Beer Sheva bordering the Negev Desert in the South. www.ITECenters.org

Israel Tennis Centers Foundation

57 W. 38th St, Suite 605

New York, New York 10018

(212) 784-9200



