ALYI – Alternet Systems Plans Video Demonstration of Electric Motorcycle

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (USOTC: ALYI) today announced plans to soon post a video demonstration of its ReVolt Electric Motorcycle to the company’s website. The company continues to develop $300 million in electric vehicle projects in Africa targeting the shared ride market and recently confirmed a fleet order for an initial 50 electric motorcycles to be delivered in Texas. The company successfully passed an electric motorcycle prototype testing milestone earlier this and anticipates having its production design pilot motorcycle completed any day. The production design plans have already been approved by partners, vendors and clients. Management plans to produce and publish a short video of the production electric motorcycles once the production version is finalized.



ALYI CEO Podcast Interview And Analyst Research Report

The company recently announced a Research Analyst Report update published by Goldman Small Cap Research in conjunction with a podcast interview of CEO Randell Torno with the CEO of the Africa Development Organization, Libasse Diop Dia. Hosted by Goldman, the two CEOs discuss the industrialization of Africa with a focus on the development of clean, sustainable energy. ALYI’s $300 million electric vehicle (EV) initiative in Africa is featured.

Podcast Interview Takeaway: ALYI Offers Even Greater Upside than Originally Anticipated

Alternet Systems, Inc. is today overall focused on offering varied, environmentally sustainable, energy storage solutions for targeted markets, including consumer electric vehicles and military applications.

