Media Advisory: Feed Ontario (formerly the Ontario Association of Food Banks) to release a new study on the Cost of Poverty in Ontario on October 1st, 2019

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feed Ontario will release a new study on October 1st, 2019 that reveals how much ‘poverty’ is costing the Government of Ontario each year. The study investigates the financial costs incurred by the provincial government when people in the province live in poverty, and provides evidence-based recommendations for how this might be addressed.



Embargoed access to the Cost of Poverty in Ontario report will be made available to journalists in advance. The embargo will lift on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019 at 12:01am.

To request an embargoed copy of the report, please email: amanda@feedontario.ca indicating that you accept the embargo conditions.

About Feed Ontario (formerly the Ontario Association of Food Banks)

From securing fresh and healthy food sources to driving change through policy research and innovative programming, Feed Ontario unites food banks, industry partners, and local communities in its work to end poverty and hunger. Join us as we Feed Ontario and help build a healthier province. Every $1 raised provides the equivalent of 3 meals to an Ontarian in need. Learn more at: www.feedontario.ca

About the Cost of Poverty Report:

This first analysis in Canada of the cost of poverty was produced by the Ontario Association of Food Banks (now Feed Ontario) in 2008 to help shape the provincial government’s strategy to tackle poverty. Since then, it has been replicated in several other provinces, including: Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan towards similar efforts. While this 2019 report brings a new context, different social and economic challenges, and an updated methodology, the message remains the same: investing in people is not only socially responsible but financially sound.







