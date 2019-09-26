PURA – Puration Announces TranquiliTeaCBD Logo Design Vote

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”) today announced a logo design vote for its recently announced new CBD infused beverage, TranquiliTeaCBD . PURA is now the producer of the leading sports nutrition CBD infused beverage, EVERx CBD Sports Water . The company reported $1 million in sales last year in 2018 and has already reported another $1 million in sales in the first six months of 2019 and is aggressively pursuing a $4 million sales goal by 2019-year end. PURA has had its tires kicked by some major beverage industry players as the CBD infused beverage industry continues to explode. Introducing new CBD infused beverages is part of the company’s strategy to continue its rapid growth and TranquiliTeaCBD is just the first new beverage the company is launching. Stay tuned for more to follow. TranquiliTeaCBD is on track to be available for sale to consumers by year end.



Below are the initial designs for new TranquiliTeaCBD logo. Click on the link below to email the company and vote for the logo you think is best. Please add any further suggestions or comments you have to offer.

LOGO #1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cf5d270b-3c73-4e9b-853b-8c2d54add961

PUT “LOGO #1” IN THE SUBJECT LINE

LOGO #2 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/87400e95-ada1-4f26-b139-35c49b674ff8

PUT “LOGO #2” IN THE SUBJECT LINE

LOGO #3 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c368cdb-527e-4a90-93b6-a1d95f792962

PUT “LOGO #3” IN THE SUBJECT LINE

All New Research Analyst Report On PURA CBD BEV BIZ & Overall CBD Industry

Yesterday PURA announced the all new and comprehensive Goldman Small Cap Research analyst report covering both the company’s CBD Beverage Business and the CBD Industry Itself including PURA investment recommendations .

EVERx CBD Sports Water is available for purchase on line at www.USMJ.com hosted by PURA’s partner North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (USOTC: USMJ). PURA plans for its new TranquiliTEACBD to also be on sale at www.USMJ.com before the end of this year.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

