Headlight Control Module Market Set to Reach $5.52 Million by 2027 - Key Players are Aptiv, Continental, Hella, Hyundai Mobis, Keboda, Lear Corporation, Magneti Marelli, Renesas, Vale, and ZKW
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Headlight Control Module - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Headlight Control Module market accounted for $3.41 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.52 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
Increasing advancements in lighting technology, growing sales of premium vehicles and SUVs and rising bulb out warning systems are the major factors driving the market growth. However, requirement of better and individual cooling system to improve the life-period of the lighting systems may hamper the market growth.
By Technology, Light-Emitting Diode (LED) segment has a growing prominence due to the its more adaptive features, and aesthetically appealing looks. Advances in automotive LED technology enable drivers to turn the corners and negotiate night-time driving with greater safety. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to high consumer adoption and high sales of automobiles in this region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Headlight Control Module Market include Aptiv, Continental AG, Hella, Hyundai Mobis, Keboda, Lear Corporation, Magneti Marelli, Renesas, Vale and ZKW.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Technology Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Headlight Control Module Market, By Vehicle Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Light Commercial Vehicle
5.3 Heavy Commercial Vehicle
5.4 Passenger Car
5.5 Electric Vehicle
6 Global Headlight Control Module Market, By Function
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Bending/Cornering
6.3 Headlight Levelling
6.4 High Beam Assist
6.5 Switch Monitoring
6.6 On/Off Function
7 Global Headlight Control Module Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Light-Emitting Diode (LED)
7.3 Halogen
7.4 Xenon
8 Global Headlight Control Module Market, By Vehicle
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Mpv Segment
8.3 Suv A Segment
8.4 Suv B Segment
8.5 Suv C Segment
8.6 Suv D Segment
8.7 Suv E Segment
8.8 A Segment
8.9 B Segment
8.10 C Segment
8.11 D Segment
8.12 E Segment
8.13 F Segment
9 Global Headlight Control Module Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Dashboard
9.3 Fog
9.4 Glovebox
9.5 Head
9.6 Rear
9.7 Side
9.8 Tail
9.9 Other Applications
10 Global Headlight Control Module Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Aptiv
12.2 Continental AG
12.3 Hella
12.4 Hyundai Mobis
12.5 Keboda
12.6 Lear Corporation
12.7 Magneti Marelli
12.8 Renesas
12.9 Vale
12.10 ZKW
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xsi6ws
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
