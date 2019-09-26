Dr. Ron Paul, John McAfee, Sherry Peel Jackson, Doug Casey to headline Anarchapulco

/EIN News/ -- ACAPULCO, Mexico, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Anarchapulco along with NetworkNewsWatch are excited to announce the speaker line up for the 6th annual Anarchapulco , which takes place as part of a 10-day event series February 10-20, 2020, at the Princess Mundo Imperial in Acapulco, Mexico.



The principal tenant of Anarchapulco is that everyone is responsible for themselves and that every relationship is based on voluntary participation rather than through forced servitude or coercion.

Anarchapulco 2020 will feature the world’s thought leaders as they share their insight on anarchy, covering a full array of topics spanning from financial to physical freedom.

Dr. Ron Paul - Former Congressman, Author of 'End the Fed'

John McAfee - Founder of McAfee anti-virus software, Crypto Evangelist

Sherry Peel Jackson - Author, Former IRS Agent turned Whistleblower

Doug Casey - Founder of Casey Research

Freeway Rick Ross - Author, Businessman with first-hand knowledge of the "War on Drugs"

Del Bigtree - Investigative Medical Journalist

Jeff Berwick - Founder of Anarchapulco, The Dollar Vigilante, The Anarchast

Larken Rose - One Wrong Answer

James Corbett - Journalist, The Corbett Report

Jeffrey Tucker - Editorial Director, American Institute for Economic Research

Benny Wells - MC of Anarchapulco 2020, Comedian, Poet

Paul Rosenberg - Author

Luke Rudkowski - Journalist, Founder of WeAreChange.org

Dale Brown - Founder & CEO, Detroit Threat Management Center

James True - Author

Michael Bowman - Activist, Businessman

Pyasa Neko Siff - Somatic Sexologist

Nova Om - Fought the State and WON, Self-empowerment Coach

Patrick Smith - Entrepreneur, Activist, Bullshit Detector

Christof Melchizedek - Navigator, Architect, Guardian

Amanda Rachwitz - Activist

Angel Clark - Host of The Angel Clark Show

Carey Wedler - Activist, Editor-in-Chief of the Anti-Media

Josh Sigurdson - Journalist, World of Alternative Media

Dan Dicks - Journalist, Founder of Press For Truth

Catherine Bleish - Digital Nomad

David Rodriguez - Transformational Principal

More speakers will be announced in the coming month for Cryptopulco, The Dollar Vigilante Summit (TDV), AnarchAwaken, and Free Your Family Camp, as well as musical guests.

NetworkNewsWatch, along with its affiliates CryptoCurrencyWire and CannabisNewsWire, are participating media partners for Anarchapulco 2020. This collaboration allows for a broader communication of Anarchapulco’s message and an alignment for each of these news-oriented brands with globally recognized speakers.

The 10-day event series will feature a pre-event retreat focused on physical healing, movement and connecting on February 10-12th. The TDV Investment Summit will take place February 11-12th, the main Anarchapulco conference will span February 13-16th and February 17-20th will feature key workshops hosted by known philosophical leaders with a post-event retreat focusing on healing integration.

ABOUT NETWORKNEWSWATCH

NetworkNewsWatch (NNW) is news aggregator of NetworkNewsWire , a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime . As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

For more information, visit https://www.NetworkNewsWatch.com

ABOUT ANARCHAPULCO



ANARCHAPULCO is the world's premiere Liberty event for Voluntaryist thinkers and activists held annually in Acapulco, Mexico. Started by Jeff Berwick - Activist, and Host & Producer of The Dollar Vigilante and Anarchast, in 2015, the event has grown exponentially to the point where in 2020, Anarchapulco will take over the entire property of the Princess Mundo Imperial featuring non-stop action from the stage to the beach. Topics will range from entrepreneurism, libertarianism and anarcho-capitalism with experiences for all from the family unschooling center to live music and film screenings.

For more information, visit www.Anarchapulco.com

ANARCHAPULCO 2020 MAIN STAGE SPEAKERS 10-day event series begins February 10, 2020



