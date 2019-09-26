Dr. Ron Paul, John McAfee, Sherry Peel Jackson, Doug Casey to headline Anarchapulco
/EIN News/ -- ACAPULCO, Mexico, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Anarchapulco along with NetworkNewsWatch are excited to announce the speaker line up for the 6th annual Anarchapulco, which takes place as part of a 10-day event series February 10-20, 2020, at the Princess Mundo Imperial in Acapulco, Mexico.
The principal tenant of Anarchapulco is that everyone is responsible for themselves and that every relationship is based on voluntary participation rather than through forced servitude or coercion.
Anarchapulco 2020 will feature the world’s thought leaders as they share their insight on anarchy, covering a full array of topics spanning from financial to physical freedom.
- Dr. Ron Paul - Former Congressman, Author of 'End the Fed'
- John McAfee - Founder of McAfee anti-virus software, Crypto Evangelist
- Sherry Peel Jackson - Author, Former IRS Agent turned Whistleblower
- Doug Casey - Founder of Casey Research
- Freeway Rick Ross - Author, Businessman with first-hand knowledge of the "War on Drugs"
- Del Bigtree - Investigative Medical Journalist
- Jeff Berwick - Founder of Anarchapulco, The Dollar Vigilante, The Anarchast
- Larken Rose - One Wrong Answer
- James Corbett - Journalist, The Corbett Report
- Jeffrey Tucker - Editorial Director, American Institute for Economic Research
- Benny Wells - MC of Anarchapulco 2020, Comedian, Poet
- Paul Rosenberg - Author
- Luke Rudkowski - Journalist, Founder of WeAreChange.org
- Dale Brown - Founder & CEO, Detroit Threat Management Center
- James True - Author
- Michael Bowman - Activist, Businessman
- Pyasa Neko Siff - Somatic Sexologist
- Nova Om - Fought the State and WON, Self-empowerment Coach
- Patrick Smith - Entrepreneur, Activist, Bullshit Detector
- Christof Melchizedek - Navigator, Architect, Guardian
- Amanda Rachwitz - Activist
- Angel Clark - Host of The Angel Clark Show
- Carey Wedler - Activist, Editor-in-Chief of the Anti-Media
- Josh Sigurdson - Journalist, World of Alternative Media
- Dan Dicks - Journalist, Founder of Press For Truth
- Catherine Bleish - Digital Nomad
- David Rodriguez - Transformational Principal
More speakers will be announced in the coming month for Cryptopulco, The Dollar Vigilante Summit (TDV), AnarchAwaken, and Free Your Family Camp, as well as musical guests.
NetworkNewsWatch, along with its affiliates CryptoCurrencyWire and CannabisNewsWire, are participating media partners for Anarchapulco 2020. This collaboration allows for a broader communication of Anarchapulco’s message and an alignment for each of these news-oriented brands with globally recognized speakers.
The 10-day event series will feature a pre-event retreat focused on physical healing, movement and connecting on February 10-12th. The TDV Investment Summit will take place February 11-12th, the main Anarchapulco conference will span February 13-16th and February 17-20th will feature key workshops hosted by known philosophical leaders with a post-event retreat focusing on healing integration.
To stay up to date and get your Early Bird Ticket Special, go to www.Anarchapulco.com
Join the conversation with @Anarchapulco #Anarchapulco2020 on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
