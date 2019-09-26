Hematology Drugs: Global Market Size & Growth (2014-2022), Product Analysis, Trends & Strategies, Supply Chain, Competitive Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hematology Drugs Global Market Forecast To 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the hematology drugs? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The report answers all these questions and many more.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the global hematology drugs market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2018. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global hematology drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global hematology drugs market.



The increase in the number of drug approvals for hemophilia by the regulatory bodies such as FDA in the US is an emerging trend in the market. For instance, in June 2017, Novo Nordisk received FDA approval for its Rebinyn (Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), GlycoPEGylated) drug that is used in the treatment of hemophilia B. Over the last 17 years, there were no new drug approvals for the treatment of hemophilia.



However, there has been an uptake in the approval of new drugs for the treatment of hemophilia. From 2014 to 2017, seven new drugs have been approved by the FDA for treating hemophilia A and B. Increasing number of new FDA approved drugs aids in management of hemophilics and improves their Quality of Life (QoL).



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider pharmaceutical drugs market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The hematology drugs market section of the report gives context. It compares the hematology drugs market with other segments of the pharmaceutical drugs market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, hematology drugs indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: Blood Products, Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs

Companies Mentioned: Novo Nordisk A/S, Shire Plc, Bayer AG, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Biogen Inc

Metrics Covered: Number of Enterprises, Number of Employees

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, hematology drugs indicators comparison.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Hematology Drugs Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Hematology Drugs Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Hematology Drugs Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Hematology Drugs Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Hematology Drugs Market Trends And Strategies



8. Hematology Drugs Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Hematology Drugs Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Hematology Drugs Market, 2018, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Hematology Drugs Market, 2014 - 2022, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Hematology Drugs Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Hematology Drugs Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Hematology Drugs Market, Segmentation By Type, 2014 - 2022, Value ($ Billion)

10.1.1. Blood Products

10.1.2. Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs



11. Hematology Drugs Market Metrics

11.1. Hematology Drugs Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2014 - 2022, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Hematology Drugs Market Expenditure, 2014 - 2022, Global



Companies Mentioned



Novo Nordisk A/S

Shire PLC

Bayer AG

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Biogen Inc.

