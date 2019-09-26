Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Report, 2018-2019 & 2027
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Predictive Vehicle Technology - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Predictive Vehicle Technology market accounted for $17.31 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $71.68 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.
Increasing of machine learning in the automotive industry and high usage of real-time data for vehicular applications are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, issues associated with data security and its integration with existing software platforms is one of the restraining factors for the market. Moreover, the growing number of the vehicle combined with increasing demand for vehicle security & fuel optimization is providing opportunities for market growth.
Based on Hardware, Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) Component segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it include various sensors like ultrasonic sensors, LiDAR, radar and cameras. These sensors are utilized to detect the information and send it for further handling and the sensors can be used in separation or with a combination in various ADAS applications. Leading automakers over the world are integrating advanced features in passenger and commercial vehicles to improve vehicle safety performance.
By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing sales of commercial vehicles & passenger cars and developing purchasing power of customers has set off the interest for automobiles in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Predictive Vehicle Technology market include ZF , Visteon, Valeo , Robert Bosch, NXP, Harman (Samsung), Garrett Motion , Continental, AT&T, Aptiv and Aisin Seiki.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By Deployment
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cloud
5.3 On-Premise
6 Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By Hardware
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Telematics
6.3 On-Board Diagnostics
6.4 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Component
7 Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Commercial Vehicle
7.3 Passenger Vehicle
8 Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Safety & Security
8.3 Proactive Alerts
8.4 Predictive Smart Parking
8.5 Maintenance Analysis
8.6 Driving Pattern Analysis
8.7 Other Applications
9 Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)s and Service Providers
9.3 Insurers
9.4 Fleet Owners
10 Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 ZF
12.2 Visteon
12.3 Valeo
12.4 Robert Bosch
12.5 NXP
12.6 Harman (Samsung)
12.7 Garrett Motion
12.8 Continental
12.9 AT&T
12.10 Aptiv
12.11 Aisin Seiki
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ajpprk
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.