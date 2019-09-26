Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Report, 2018-2019 & 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Predictive Vehicle Technology - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Predictive Vehicle Technology market accounted for $17.31 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $71.68 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.



Increasing of machine learning in the automotive industry and high usage of real-time data for vehicular applications are some of the factors fuelling market growth. However, issues associated with data security and its integration with existing software platforms is one of the restraining factors for the market. Moreover, the growing number of the vehicle combined with increasing demand for vehicle security & fuel optimization is providing opportunities for market growth.



Based on Hardware, Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) Component segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it include various sensors like ultrasonic sensors, LiDAR, radar and cameras. These sensors are utilized to detect the information and send it for further handling and the sensors can be used in separation or with a combination in various ADAS applications. Leading automakers over the world are integrating advanced features in passenger and commercial vehicles to improve vehicle safety performance.



By Geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to increasing sales of commercial vehicles & passenger cars and developing purchasing power of customers has set off the interest for automobiles in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Predictive Vehicle Technology market include ZF , Visteon, Valeo , Robert Bosch, NXP, Harman (Samsung), Garrett Motion , Continental, AT&T, Aptiv and Aisin Seiki.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By Deployment

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cloud

5.3 On-Premise



6 Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By Hardware

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Telematics

6.3 On-Board Diagnostics

6.4 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Component



7 Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Commercial Vehicle

7.3 Passenger Vehicle



8 Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Safety & Security

8.3 Proactive Alerts

8.4 Predictive Smart Parking

8.5 Maintenance Analysis

8.6 Driving Pattern Analysis

8.7 Other Applications



9 Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)s and Service Providers

9.3 Insurers

9.4 Fleet Owners



10 Global Predictive Vehicle Technology Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.2 UK

10.3.3 Italy

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.2 China

10.4.3 India

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 New Zealand

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa

10.6.1 Saudi Arabia

10.6.2 UAE

10.6.3 Qatar

10.6.4 South Africa

10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 ZF

12.2 Visteon

12.3 Valeo

12.4 Robert Bosch

12.5 NXP

12.6 Harman (Samsung)

12.7 Garrett Motion

12.8 Continental

12.9 AT&T

12.10 Aptiv

12.11 Aisin Seiki



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ajpprk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.