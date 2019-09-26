iCoreConnect Recognized by Industry Publications

/EIN News/ -- WINDERMERE, FL, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- iCoreConnect Inc. (OTC: ICCT) is recognized by CIO Applications magazine as one of the “Top 25 IoT Solution Providers – 2019”. CIO Applications features companies at the forefront of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. IoT is a system of connected devices, machines, objects or people transferring data. CIO Applications provides this list of 25 to assist Chief Information Officers in identifying reliable technology partner companies. iCoreConnect provides expertise in highly secure and encrypted communication for companies in the IoT space. iCoreConnect is a national provider of secure, HIPAA-compliant communications, cloud-based practice management software, rapid & accurate condition-coding software.

iCoreConnect’s cloud-based products continue to catch the attention of industry publications. Enterprise Security Magazine named iCoreConnect a “Top 10 Encryption Solution Provider”. The magazine identified iCoreConnect’s HIPAA-compliant email software, iCoreExchange, as the leader for providing secure storage and data sharing in highly regulated industries. Enterprise Security Magazine’s panel of CEOs, CIOs and analysts scoured the healthcare industry to cull the top solution providers across the country offering “tailor-made and efficient encryption solutions”. The magazine wrote, “Having assessed the core capabilities, skills and expertise available in the current marketplace, iCoreConnect was their [the panel’s] obvious choice”.

iCoreExchange was also recognized as one of Dental Products Report’s Top 50 Products of 2017. “DPR looks for products that truly do shape and transform the dental industry in such ways that bottom lines are improved, that jobs are made more efficient and, of course, that patients are better cared for…” According to DPR, iCoreExchange has “unparalleled security and intuitive practice productivity features.” They continue to note that iCoreExchange is “engineered to have no file size restrictions, making it easy to share or transfer files, lab reports and X-rays.”

iCoreConnect’s President and CEO, Robert McDermott, is proud to accept these honors. “The recognition is important,” begins McDermott. “Our software changes the way healthcare professionals do business. They can communicate, collaborate and exchange records with an ease and security level not available before. Professionals are able to send PHI, along with attachments of any size, without any limits on the attachment size. It’s all done in full compliance with current federal laws.”

iCoreConnect builds and improves all of its software based on the feedback of practicing healthcare providers, including approximately 2,000 dentists and doctors, who helped design and develop iCoreExchange as well as the company’s practice management EHR software, iCoreDental and iCoreMD.

iCoreConnect’s unequivocal commitment to responding to the market has resulted in the following agreements and endorsements to date:

Colorado Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

Florida Dental Association (FDA) Crown Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental)

Georgia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

Louisiana Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

Maine Medical Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD)

Michigan Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

New Orleans Dental Association (iCoreDental)

New York State Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

South Carolina Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

StartUp Health (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreDental, iCoreCodeGenius, iCoreHuddle)

Texas Dental Association (TDA) Perks Program (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental, iCoreHuddle)

Virginia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

Wyoming Medical Society (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreCodeGenius)

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect creates software that allows anyone to share information at the highest levels of security, backed by highly engaged customer support. The company is a national provider of secure, HIPAA-compliant communications and cloud-based practice management.

iCoreConnect allows doctors, patients and other healthcare providers to easily communicate, utilizing 2048-bit encryption, and collaborate securely with the assurance they are in full compliance with all current federal laws. All iCoreConnect healthcare industry applications meet the federal government’s five technical safeguards for HIPAA-compliant communication.

Forward Looking Statements

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

