Bandsaw Machines Market Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of 6% During 2018-2027

The Global Bandsaw Machines Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.



Rapidly growth of wood processing industry, fast rate of industrialization and growth of the biomass energy industry are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, high maintenance cost is hampering market growth.



Based on cutting type, ring cutting segment held is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. Ring Cutter is a speciality instrument specifically used for cutting and removing rings from a traumatized or otherwise inflamed finger. It features a thumb screw that turns a sharp, toothed, rotary blade that cuts the ring.



By geography, Europe is likely to have a huge demand due to the rapidly growing consumption of wood processed fuel for generating power along with high usage in co-firing.



Some of the key players in Bandsaw Machines market include Cobra Bandsaw Machines, Cosen Saws, EVERISING MACHINE CO, Indotech Industries (I) Pvt Ltd, ITL Industries Limited, Marshall Machinery, Meba, MEGA MACHINE CO LTD, Multicut Machine Tools, Pro-Mech Engineering, Prosaw Ltd, TecSaw International Limited, The L. S. Starrett Company Limited, and Vishwacon Engineers Private Limited.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Bandsaw Machines Market, By Machine

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Horizontal

5.3 Vertical



6 Global Bandsaw Machines Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fully automatic

6.3 High-tech bandsaw

6.4 Manual

6.5 Semi-automatic



7 Global Bandsaw Machines Market, By Cutting Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Circular cutting

7.3 Mitre cutting

7.4 Ring cutting

7.5 Straight cutting



8 Global Bandsaw Machines Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aerospace

8.3 Automotive & Transport

8.4 Construction

8.5 Electronic & Electrical

8.6 Glass

8.7 Mining

8.8 Paper

8.9 Plastic

8.10 Rubber

8.11 Ship Building

8.12 Wood processing industry

8.13 Other End Users



9 Global Bandsaw Machines Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Cobra Bandsaw Machines

11.2 Cosen Saws

11.3 Everising Machine Co.

11.4 Indotech Industries (I) Pvt. Ltd.

11.5 ITL Industries Limited

11.6 Marshall Machinery

11.7 Meba

11.8 Mega Machine Co. Ltd.

11.9 Multicut Machine Tools

11.10 Pro-Mech Engineering

11.11 Prosaw Ltd.

11.12 TecSaw International Limited

11.13 The L. S. Starrett Company Limited

11.14 Vishwacon Engineers Private Limited



