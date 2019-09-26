Online Booking Marketplace Booksy Secures $28.5 Million Series B2 Financing Led by U.S. and International Investors

Industry Ventures, XG Ventures, Others Join Piton Capital, Enern and Super Angel Zach Coelius in Latest Round

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Booksy, the largest mobile marketplace for appointment-driven beauty services, today announced it has raised $28.5 million in Series B2 financing. This latest round was led by investors from around the globe, including existing investors Piton Capital, Enern, and others; and, new investors, Industry Ventures and XG Ventures. The financing also included participation from individual investors, including Zach Coelius (founder of Triggit), Kai Hansen (Booksy board member), Chris Guzowski, Hannes Graah (vice president of growth, Revolut; former global head of new markets, Spotify), Piotr Jakubowski and Rohan Monga (former CMO and COO of Go-Jek, respectively). The company has raised $48.7 million in funding to date.



Booksy is focused on disrupting the fragmented beauty booking market. Beauty services are a $90 billion market in the U.S., but less than 5 percent of beauty services are booked online today. The company has consistently ranked as one of the top lifestyle apps on iOS and Android; has more active daily users than any other app in the beauty category; and, has more than many other lifestyle apps including Houzz, OpenTable, and TaskRabbit. Booksy partners with Facebook, Google, Instagram, and Yelp creating a seamless booking experience directly on their platforms.

“Innovation in technology comes from the edges. While online booking for beauty services is a deceptively simple concept, no company has yet been able to create a successful marketplace for these providers, until now,” said Zach Coelius. “There are more than 4 million beauty professionals in the U.S. alone, and many are independent owners who will directly benefit from a solution that takes care of the business minutia for them. I believe Booksy is well-poised to become the world’s largest destination marketplace for all appointment-based businesses.”

Booksy empowers service providers to focus on their trade, without worrying about business management issues. The company’s mobile-first Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution combines online booking, payments, and marketing tools to help providers attract, connect with, and retain clients. Booksy’s marketplace makes it easy for consumers to discover and book local stylists, nail technicians, barbers, artists – any appointment-based business – and includes accurate information on services, pricing, and availability.

“Small business owners are the backbone of our economy, and our goal is to support their ability to run and grow their business by taking out the pain points related to scheduling,” said Stefan Batory, co-founder and CEO of Booksy. “Our success is directly tied to the success of the amazing artists and beauty service merchants on our platform. Our mission is to connect consumers with these great service providers, so that discovery and scheduling can be done effortlessly, anywhere, anytime.”

Booksy’s investors hail from a variety of countries including Australia, Germany, Indonesia, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States, underscoring the universal interest in the company’s business model. Booksy is growing rapidly, and the funding will be used to scale the business, increase engineering, sales and marketing teams and expand into new markets across the U.S.

About Booksy

At Booksy, our mission is to bring peace of mind to scheduling, giving time back for living life fully. Booksy provides beauty professionals a mobile-first SaaS solution that combines a calendar, POS, client database and lightweight marketing automation tools to help providers attract, connect with, and retain clients. The company’s consumer marketplace is available online and via an app which makes it easy for people to discover and book local stylists, nail technicians, barbers, and artists, and includes information on reviews, services, pricing, and availability. Booksy has partnered with Facebook, Google, Instagram, and Yelp to create a seamless booking experience directly on their platforms.

Founded in 2013, the company is headquartered in San Francisco and has raised $48.7 million dollars in venture capital from a variety of institutional and individual investors, including Piton Capital, Enern, Industry Ventures, XG Ventures, and Zach Coelius. For more information, visit www.Booksy.com .

