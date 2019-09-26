Temporary Tattoos to Assist in Medical Training

/EIN News/ -- Bethesda, Maryland, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remedy Simulation Group recently announced the availability of PaperCut Trauma Temporary Tattoos for public use in trauma care training. Elizabeth (Betsy) Weissbrod, an employee of the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine (HJF) at the Uniformed Services University (USU), developed these cost and time-saving tattoos at the Val G. Hemming Simulation Center (VGHSC) as part of military trauma care training.

“The concept evolved from an event at the National Museum of Health and Medicine involving écorché painting on athletes,” said Weissbrod. “It involves physically painting muscles on the skin of a model so viewers can connect structure and function to the underlying anatomy. Utilizing commercially available temporary tattoo paper, we were able to create accurate illustrations that we could quickly apply, decreasing cost and time in conducting this crucial training.”

The tattoo technology was licensed to GA Whiteside LLC and Remedy Simulation LLC through the USU-HJF Joint Office of Technology Transfer. Through an Advanced Medical Technology Initiative (AAMTI) Rapid Innovation Funding (RIF) grant, the VGHSC expanded the number of illustrations to more than 100, depicting various injuries and pathologies. Sample tattoos were given to 49 facilities (17 military, 32 civilian). The feedback from these sites assisted in refining the illustrations as well as the application and removal instructions.

The tattoos were also submitted in the Professional Dimensional Media Category of the 2019 Association of Medical Illustrators Annual Salon. They received an award of excellence for being an “illustration meeting the highest standards of the profession.”

Remedy Simulations Group has made the temporary tattoos available for public use. They can be purchased on the Remedy Simulation Group website at https://remedysim.com/collections/emergency-services.

About HJF: The Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine, Inc. (HJF) is a global nonprofit organization with the mission to advance military medicine. HJF’s scientific, administrative and program operations services empower investigators, clinicians, and medical researchers around the world to make medical discoveries in all areas of medicine. With more than 35 years of experience, HJF serves as a trusted and responsive link between the military medical community, federal and private partners, and the millions of warfighters, veterans, and civilians who benefit from military medicine. For more information, visit hjf.org.

Attachment

Gary Pettit Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine 240-694-2104 gpettit@hjf.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.