PetCure Oncology Continues to Drive Radiation Therapy for Pets with 3,000th Treatment

Cancer surviving pet owner returns the favor for her loyal dog

/EIN News/ -- Deerfield, IL, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National pet cancer care provider PetCure Oncology treated its 3,000th pet with advanced radiation therapy on Wednesday, reaching a historic milestone in the fast-growing field of veterinary radiation oncology.

The treatment was delivered to an 11-year-old boxer named Roman. Roman’s dedicated pet mom, Jacqueline Toth, is also a cancer survivor. When she was diagnosed with cancer five years ago, her loyal dog was there to help her through it.

“I knew I had to live for Roman,” recalled Toth. “He’s my child and all I have. Really, Roman saved my life. I love him!”

When Roman was diagnosed with a brain tumor, Toth put her life on hold to seek out treatment from PetCure Oncology at Arizona Veterinary Oncology in Phoenix. She closed her business for the week and traveled nearly 400 miles from Las Cruces, New Mexico, so that Roman could receive stereotactic radiation (SRS/SRT) from veterinary radiation oncologist Dr. Eric Boshoven and his team.

“Pets with cancer are now receiving the same advanced quality of care as their human companions,” said Dr. Neal Mauldin, chief medical officer of PetCure Oncology. “The pets we have treated and the data we have collected indicate that modern radiation therapy can lead to better outcomes than ever before. For many pets with cancer, this means living longer with an improved quality of life.”

Dr. Mauldin, a triple-board certified veterinary specialist in radiation oncology, medical oncology and internal medicine, leads PetCure’s team of seven board-certified veterinary radiation oncologists – the largest and most experienced in the country. All 3,000 of the pets they have treated with radiation therapy have been treated within clinical protocols established by PetCure Oncology in an effort to ensure optimal outcomes with a priority on pet safety and quality.

While advanced radiation therapy, or stereotactic radiation (SRS/SRT), is still relatively new in veterinary medicine, the 3,000 pets treated on-protocol by PetCure Oncology represent an unprecedented source of data for clinical research. Dr. Mauldin is scheduled to present preliminary outcomes data at the Veterinary Cancer Society’s annual conference in October, followed by peer-reviewed publication in 2020 and 2021.

In addition to dogs and cats, the 3,000 animals treated by PetCure include zoo animals and exotic pets such as a white tiger, a jaguar, a sea lion, a bearded dragon and a goat.

ABOUT PETCURE ONCOLOGY: PetCure Oncology was founded in 2014 with a simple mission to make human-caliber cancer care available to pets. Since opening their first treatment center in 2015, PetCure has treated more than 3,000 pets and emerged as the leading provider of veterinary radiation therapy in the United States. With six treatment centers across the country and counting, PetCure also provides innovative teleconsultation services for both veterinarians and pet owners. For more information, contact a PetCure Pet Advocate at 833-PET-HERO.

