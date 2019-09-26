Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O'Gara Attorney Bruce H. Tobey to Speak at Florida Water Environment Assoc. Regional Seminar

Attorney Tobey is a leading authority on water law. He will address the “Life Cycle Cost Analysis For Decision Making In Collection System Rehabilitation.”

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, USA, September 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara LLC ( PLDO ) Of Counsel Bruce H. Tobey, a leading authority on water law and utility infrastructure technologies, is a featured speaker at the Florida Water Environment Association (FWEA) Regional Seminar on “Understanding Collection Systems – Rehabilitation, O&M, Pumping, I&I and Everything in Between!” on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department, 3071 SW 38th Avenue. Attorney Tobey will address the “Life Cycle Cost Analysis For Decision Making In Collection System Rehabilitation” from 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information on the FWEA and to register for the event, visit https://fwea.org/ Attorney Tobey is a nationally recognized water law legal advisor, representing governments including municipalities, counties, public authorities and federal agencies, as well as private companies on environmental policy, programs, and financial and regulatory matters with a specialty in water and wastewater infrastructure, public-private partnerships (P3), and other business development opportunities for sustainable communities. With more than 30 years of both public and private sector experience, Attorney Tobey is a frequent guest speaker at national trade association events, published author, and has testified before the U.S. House of Representatives Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s P3 Panel.Attorney Tobey is the former Mayor of Gloucester, MA and served as a senior attorney at the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority. He previously held numerous other prominent leadership positions including President of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, Chair of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Local Government Advisory Committee and the Massachusetts Local Government Advisory Commission, and he served on the state's Federal Stimulus Task Force.To contact Attorney Tobey, please call 978-968-8100 or email btobey@pldolaw.com. For information about PLDO, visit www.pldolaw.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.ABOUT PANNONE LOPES DEVEREAUX & O'GARA LLCPannone Lopes Devereaux & O’Gara (“PLDO”) attorneys are highly skilled with a proven track record of achievement representing clients with respect to complex matters in a wide range of disciplines and industries. The founders of PLDO were formerly partners in an international law firm and are trained in multiple disciplines. The primary areas of practice for the firm include business law, special masterships, government relations and legislative strategies, civil litigation, real estate development, commercial lending, municipal law, nonprofit law, cyber law, health care law, white collar defense, estate planning, probate administration and trust litigation. The core values of respect, integrity, quality service and responsiveness are stressed each day at PLDO and the firm is committed to supporting the community in a meaningful way. The firm has offices in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Florida. For more information, visit www.pldolaw.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.