British ambassador highlights Prince Harry's visit to Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 26 - The British ambassador to Angola, Jessica Hand, points out the contribution of demining actions to public prosperity and security as one of the main focuses of the visit of Prince Harry to Angola, which starts this Thursday. ,

In an article published in thisThursday’s edition of the state-owned newspaper Jornal de Angola, the British diplomat also highlights environmental protection and the development of ecotourism as being on top of the prince’s agenda.

Prince Harry of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is to make an official visit to Angola from this Thursday 26 to 28 September, in the framework of the international support to demining actions in the Angolan territory.

The second and last son of the late Princess Diana is also expected to go to the south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province, specifically the Dirico Municipality to learn about the ongoing demining works happening in the locality and the benefits for the local population and biodiversity.

On Friday, Prince Harry is to travel to the central Huambo Province, where he will visit the local Rehabilitation Centre, which is to gain the name “Centro Ortopédico Princesa Diana” (Orthopaedic Centre Princess Diana), a homage to her commitment to actions against landmines.

The first official visit to Angola of His Royal Highness the Duke of Sussex happens at a time that the relations between the United Kingdom and Angola are developing through a broad and deep partnership”, writes the British diplomat.

Jessica Hand also stressed that this partnership is based on mutual trust and respect, to further announce that the United Kingdom intends to support Angola’s reform process and struggle for sustainable prosperity.

“There is still a long way to go, but potentially much more to win for both nations”, she wrote.

