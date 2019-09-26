Angolan president vows to lower unemployment rate

New York - Angolan head of state João Lourenço Wednesday in New York stressed the Executive's commitment to reduce the unemployment rate and improve the business environment in the country.,

The President João Lourenço, who marks his second year in office on Thursday (26th), predicted a better Angola in terms of economic performance and greater private sector participation in the economy.

Speaking to Angola News Agency (ANGOP), Public Television (TPA), Radio Station (RNA) and Angola's News Paper (Jornal de Angola) on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Joao Lourenço stressed the Executive commitment to improve the social conditions of citizens.

The President also spoke of the Government's engagement in economic reforms underway in the country which, according to him, are starting to yield positive results.

As for the social situation in the country, the President said there is still much to be done.

“It's normal existing complaints that everything has not been done. It is naivety to expect what has not been done in 44 years be accomplished in two years”, he lashed out.

He stated that in two years of governance the Executive mainly focused on the fight against corruption, impunity and engaged in the diversification of the economy.

Joao Lourenço recalled the state's commitment to provide more opportunity to the private sector rather than to the public sector, which until now benefit from a good chunk of the national economy.

"We are now starting to see the things running contrary. The public sector is gradually withdrawing, while the private sector is gradually taking root," he said.

However, he recalled that the Government recently negotiated a USD 1 billion loan with European bank to fund the national private sector.

"This is a very clear sign of what we hope for the private sector to grow and occupy its space," he said.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.