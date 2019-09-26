Levac, Collins, Yuhasz and Schembri join Aurora Strategy Group

New team members add depth to the team

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marcel Wieder, President and Chief Advocate of Aurora Strategy Group is pleased to welcome the addition of Dave Levac, Chris Collins, Bob Yuhasz and Jim Schembri to the team. “This is the largest expansion in Aurora’s young history. It also marks our growth nationally with a team member in Atlantic Canada,” said Wieder. “Aurora has added team members with extensive experience in both in the public and private sector that can help guide clients on a variety of issues.”

“This is an exciting time at Aurora as we grow the firm and seek out new and diverse assignments,” said Wieder. "Each of these individuals compliments the existing team and our offerings and we are so honoured to have them join us.”

Dave Levac has the distinction of being Ontario’s longest serving Speaker of the Legislative Assembly until his retirement in 2018. Levac, who represented the riding of Brant from 1999 to 2018 has served in various capacities prior to being elected Speaker including Chief Government Whip, followed by Parliamentary Assistant for Community Safety and Correctional Services and then Public Assistant for Energy and infrastructure.

During his career at Queen’s Park, Levac has the distinction of passing several Private Members’ Bills including Smoke Free Amendment Act (first co-sponsored bill by two different parties), the Firefighters Memorial Day Act, and Sabrina's Law. Internationally, Levac has been a member of and led delegations to the Council of Commonwealth Governments, US Council of State Governments (CSG), and La Francophonie.

“When I retired as Speaker at the Ontario Legislature, I was looking for something that would allow me to put my years of experience to work in helping firms and organizations deal with government,” said Dave Levac. “Aurora gives me the flexibility to build a practice in a way that matches my interests and experience.”

Chris Collins is the former Speaker of the New Brunswick Legislative Assembly and a former Minister for Local Government. As a three term Member of the Legislature he has served in various capacities in both Government and Opposition. Prior to serving provincially he was a City Councillor in Moncton where he championed the issue of restricting the use of cosmetic pesticides.

Before entering politics Collins held various sales roles in the packaged goods industry for companies like Clairol, L’Oreal, Alberto-Culver and General Mills Canada over a 24-year period. An active member of his community, Collins was recently elected as the National Chair of Ac2orn (Advocacy for Canadian Children’s Oncology Research Network).

“This is an exciting new chapter in my career in opening Aurora’s Atlantic office,” said Chris Collins. “I look forward to offering clients not just a Maritime perspective but also access to the rest of the Aurora team. They bring a wealth of experience and talent to the table that will benefit clients.”

Bob Yuhasz brings over thirty years of political activism to the Aurora team. His work spans municipal, provincial and federal arenas and includes election campaigns, government engagement and public relations. Yuhasz spent the last twelve years as Director of Research and Communications for the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of Ontario.

Yuhasz has significant experience working on Indigenous Nations' concerns such as unresolved land rights, governance, ecological protection and integrity as a result of his focus on ecological sustainability and liveable city issues. His private sector experience includes leading a team of 400 supervisors and customer service agents for a tele-services company.

“I look forward to sharing my experience with Aurora’s clients while building a practice that leverages my experience and passions,” said Bob Yuhasz. “I know that the team at Aurora have the right combination of knowledge and skill to handle complex files that will help clients with their issues.”

Jim Schembri brings to the Aurora team a mix of private and public sector experience. Schembri has spent time serving both industry and political leaders. During his time running his own public relations and communications firm, Schembri managed and lead accounts in manufacturing, B2B and not for profit. While operating his PR firm, Schembri volunteered extensively with the Brampton Board of Trade sitting as the volunteer Vice President of Policy and eventually as Chair of the Board of Trade.

Schembri has extensive experience serving politicians at the municipal, provincial and federal level as an important campaign and political strategist. He has served as the Director of Communications to the mayor of one of Canada’s largest cities and later took an interim role with one of Canada’s busiest local health systems.

“I like the approach that Aurora takes when dealing with clients and issues,” said Jim Schembri. “They are committed, ethical professionals that share my values. I believe that there are strong synergies that will create opportunities for growth.”

Aurora Strategy Group is a public affairs, government and public relations firm based in Toronto.

