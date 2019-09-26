Ziv Biron Named CEO Of IDB Bank

Uri Levin Promoted To Lead Parent Company In Israel

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IDB Bank®, a New York-based private and commercial bank, today announced its Board of Directors has named Ziv Biron its president and CEO.

Biron currently serves as chief financial officer and Head of Planning Strategy and Finance Division at IDB’s Tel Aviv-based parent, Discount Bank. He succeeds Uri Levin, who has been promoted by Discount Bank’s Board of Directors to take on the position of CEO of Discount Bank in Israel.

At Discount Bank, Biron continued the development and implementation of the Bank’s long-term strategy, focused on the key elements of growth, efficiency, transformation of traditional banking and innovation. The disciplined and consistent execution of the long-term strategy has led to the tremendous improvement in Discount Bank’s financial performance in recent years. As CFO, Biron was also responsible for planning and financial performance management, investor relations, marketing and advertising activities, and financial advisory.

Prior to this role, Ziv had several executive roles at Bank Hapoalim Israel, HSBC USA and HSBC Global, as well as The Boston Consulting Group (BCG). Biron Holds an MBA (with honors) from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, as well as a Bachelor of Law (LL.B.) and Bachelor of Arts in Economics (graduated Magna cum Laude) from Tel Aviv University.

Biron said, "I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to take the lead of IDB as president and CEO. I have been following the incredible transformation the Bank has undergone in recent years and I am confident that together with its management team and staff, we will continue the momentum to reach new heights and ensure we are the best bank for our clients."

Levin said, “We are very fortunate to have Ziv lead IDB. I am confident that he is the right leader to continue executing on our strategic transformation, with our aspiration to be the best bank for our clients. I look forward to working closely with Ziv as he embarks on this important journey.”

In 2018, IDB Bank delivered another year of solid performance and growth, with an all-time record profit of $96 million and over 10% return on equity – generated by our commitment to clients, solid capital position, well-managed balanced sheet, strong risk infrastructure and our ability to adapt to changes in the business environment.

About IDB Bank

IDB Bank is a New York State-chartered commercial bank, a member of the FDIC, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Israel Discount Bank LTD., one of Israel’s leading banks. In addition to its Manhattan headquarters and branches in Brooklyn, N.Y., Staten Island, N.Y. and Short Hills, N.J., the Bank maintains other full-service branches in South Florida and Southern California. The Bank provides a complete range of private banking and commercial banking services to U.S. and international clients.

For 70 years IDB Bank has built its business by fostering deep relationships with its clients, rapid decision-making, and the ability to develop custom-tailored solutions for both its domestic and international clientele.

