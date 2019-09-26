Code Dx Experts to Present at AppSec EU

/EIN News/ -- NORTHPORT, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Code Dx, Inc., a provider of an award-winning application security management solution that automates and accelerates the discovery, prioritization, and risk management of software vulnerabilities, today announced that two of its experts will be speaking at the OWASP Foundation’s Global AppSec EU in Amsterdam this week.



Code Dx AppSec Researcher Chris Horn’s presentation, titled “Choosing the right static code analyzers based on hard data,” is scheduled for Thursday, September 26, 11:55 a.m.-12:40 p.m. Horn will describe DHS-funded research that he and his team conducted, research that aims to identify and deliver unbiased methods and information to assess and compare performance between different static analyzers. He will also present the new freely-available website that presents the results of this research.

Code Dx CEO, Dr. Anita D’Amico’s presentation is scheduled for Friday, September 27, 11:05 a.m.-11:40 a.m. The talk, titled “Do certain types of developers or teams write more secure code?” will discuss the human factors that impact secure coding practices—characteristics of the environment, developers, and team history and experience, for example. Dr. D’Amico will present the results of research funded by the Department of Defense on this topic—and those results might surprise you.

In addition, Code Dx will be providing live demos of their Code Dx Enterprise application security management solution in booth #R14.

About Code Dx

Code Dx, Inc. provides an award-winning application security management solution that automates and accelerates the discovery, prioritization, and risk management of software vulnerabilities. The Code Dx Enterprise solution orchestrates Application Security Testing (AST) tools, consolidates the results into a single view for quick and easy prioritization and remediation, and provides reports and AppSec metrics for tracking the processes and progress of an AppSec team. The core technology was partially funded by the Department of Homeland Security Science & Technology (DHS S&T) to help secure the nation’s software supply chain. For more information, please contact Code Dx at (631) 759-3993 or Info@CodeDx.com.

All trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective parties.

Press Inquiries:

Karen Higgins

A&E Communications for Code Dx, Inc.

khiggins@aandecomm.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.