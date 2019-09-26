Cority Client Los Alamos National Laboratory Wins 2019 International EHS Innovation Award

Independent research firm recognizes Los Alamos National Laboratory for achieving operational excellence through digital transformation

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the most trusted provider of environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) software is proud to congratulate its client, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) for receiving the 2019 International EHS Innovation Award at the Verdantix Summit in Atlanta. The prestigious awards recognize organizations that have implemented innovative technologies to achieve EHS excellence.

LANL was selected as the EHS Innovation winner in the public sector and NGO category by a panel of three independent judges, including the heads of EHS at Amazon and Birla Carbon and the Director of the Campbell Institute at the National Safety Council.

“We’re delighted Dr. Pasqualoni and her team at Los Alamos National Laboratory has been recognized for their innovation and outstanding EHS achievements,” said Mark Wallace, President, and CEO, Cority. “I’m proud Cority was able to play a part in LANL’s digital transformation journey. LANL streamlined processes, enabling the occupational health and safety departments to eliminate administrative burden and focus on what they do best – providing a safe, healthy, and productive workplace and delivering excellence in evidence-based care.”

Los Alamos National Laboratory implemented Cority’s industry-leading Occupational Health, Safety, and Ergonomics solutions to replace existing software that limited its ability to track data reliably or do any robust reporting. Partnering with Cority enabled LANL to decommission and migrate 75 independent applications and databases onto a single, unified true SaaS platform for managing its health and safety records. Leveraging automated reporting, LANL was able to save 1800 hours of manual, administrative work which was then redirected to meaningful, direct employee care activities.

“Through its deployment of Cority, Los Alamos National Laboratory has transformed its occupational health and safety programs with an impressive unification of systems,” said Steve Bolton, EHS Research Director, Verdantix. “By sunsetting 75 separate applications, LANL has successfully eliminated data silos and now has unified standardized reporting.”



To learn more about how Los Alamos National Laboratory is using Cority to improve data quality, strengthen safety culture, and drive operational excellence visit: https://www.cority.com/customer-stories/los-alamos/

