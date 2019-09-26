Voom Launches Helicopter Service in the U.S.

--Airbus-owned Voom brings convenient and affordable helicopter flights to the San Francisco Bay Area enabling passengers to use the air to quickly fly over traffic --

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voom, an Airbus company, today announced the launch of its helicopter service in the U.S., starting with the San Francisco Bay Area. Expanding upon its successful helicopter service in Latin America, Voom provides an easy and affordable way to quickly fly over traffic with service available between five Bay Area airports: Napa, Oakland, Palo Alto, San Francisco and San Jose.



With Voom, travelers pay on a per-seat basis, and in order to keep prices affordable, the platform pools passengers traveling to the same destination. To schedule a trip with Voom, travelers can use the Voom app or book online at www. voom.flights , enabling them to book in seconds and reach their destination in minutes. Passengers can book flights up to one hour before departure. On the day of travel, the passenger simply checks in at the designated helipad 15 minutes before boarding time.

“Based on Airbus’ aviation expertise and our proven success offering our helicopter service in Brazil and Mexico, Voom is uniquely positioned to lead the transformation of air travel in the world’s most congested cities,” said Clément Monnet, CEO of Voom. “We are excited to offer our service in the U.S. and to launch in the same location where Voom was born.”

He added, “Our service will make it easy and affordable for business travelers to travel quickly from locations such as the San Francisco airport to San Jose in only 20 minutes, rather than sitting in traffic for hours trying to get to a meeting.”

Voom works with highly-vetted third-party helicopter operators and helipads to deliver its service, and is not an operator. The Voom platform connects passengers with certified helicopter operators in the Voom network. All third-party operators must meet rigorous standards for safety and excellence.

For business travelers in the U.S., Voom is also launching its Voom for Business solution that makes it easy and efficient for companies to manage their employees’ travel with Voom. With a specialized dashboard, Voom for Business is designed to simplify billing under one account and to enable the easy booking of flights for employees by other team members.

Voom also offers easy access to full-aircraft charters to additional regional airports, such as Half Moon Bay, Monterey, Livermore and Sacramento.

Voom launched its helicopter service in 2017 in Brazil and has flown tens of thousands of passengers. In São Paulo Voom operates a network of six helipads to serve its passengers: Alphaville, Campo de Marte, Berrini, Paulista, Itaim Bibi, and Guarulhos Airport. In Mexico City Voom operates a network of six helipads to serve its passengers: Montes Urales, Santa Fe, Interlomas, Zona Esmeralda, Toluca Airport and Mexico City Airport.

About Voom

Voom, an Airbus company, provides an easy and affordable way to fly over traffic in a helicopter. Voom is headquartered in San Francisco, and its service is currently available in São Paulo, Brazil, Mexico City, Mexico, and in the San Francisco Bay Area. Voom was initially launched in 2016 as a project at A^3 , Airbus’ Silicon Valley innovation center. As an Airbus company, Voom is dedicated to making urban air mobility accessible for all, continuing Airbus' tradition of reliability and focus on innovation. Voom works with highly vetted third-party helicopter operators and helipads to deliver its service, and pools passengers traveling to the same location. To learn more about the service or to book a journey, visit www.voom.flights , download our iOS app , or follow us on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

For additional media information for Voom, contact:

Shannon Ryan, Head of Global Marketing, Voom

press@voom.flights

Lisa Hendrickson, Public Relations, Voom

516-643-1642

lisa.hendrickson@voom.flights



