Nubeva Recognized by 451 Research as a ‘451 Firestarter’

Cloud Visibility Solutions Provider Recognized by Leading Analyst Firm for Innovation and Vision in the Technology Industry

/EIN News/ -- San Jose, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 – Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V: NBVA), a cloud visibility SaaS software developer for enterprises with assets in public, private and hybrid clouds, today announced it has received a 451 Firestarter award from leading technology research and advisory firm 451 Research. The award recognizes Nubeva’s innovative contribution to the technology industry.

451 Research’s Firestarter program recognizes exceptional innovation within the information technology industry. Introduced in 2018, and awarded quarterly, the program is exclusively analyst-led, allowing its team of technology and market experts to highlight organizations they believe are significantly contributing to the overall pace and extent of innovation in the technology market.

“This recognition demonstrates that Nubeva’s TLS Decrypt solution is not just a new innovation, but one that helps enterprise IT groups that need visibility in their public, private and hybrid cloud environments,” said Steve Perkins, chief marketing officer at Nubeva. “We’re pleased 451 Research views our engineering efforts worthy of the 451 Firestarter award.”

Born in the cloud, the Nubeva SSL/TLS 1.3 decryption solution uses Symmetric Key Intercept technology to enable security and DevOps teams to get visibility into packets inside any cloud environment. It is compatible with all modern and TLS protocols and ciphers Including TLS 1.3, 1.2, 1.1 and 1.0; all Diffie-Hellman variants (DH, ECDH, ECDHE) and Perfect Forward Secrecy (PFS); pinned certificates; AES, AES-GCM, ChaCha20-Poly1305 and most legacy protocols and ciphers.

“Nubeva’s approach from a cloud-native direction to elegantly solve the thorny issue of passively decrypting TLS 1.3 encrypted traffic is unique in this market and when executed effectively solves many performance issues that companies can face,” said Mike Fratto, 451 Research. “Innovative approaches from companies like Nubeva being brought to the IT industry deserve recognition and a 451 Firestarter award.”





-END-





About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") solutions that enable enterprises to obtain visibility of encrypted cloud traffic. Nubeva’s Symmetric Key Intercept architecture provides universal TLS decryption and works in any cloud platform. The service unlocks cloud traffic for best-of-breed security. The scalability and ease-of-use of Nubeva enable any organization to adopt aggressive encryption in the cloud needed for network monitoring and security tools. Visit nubeva.com for more information.





About 451 Research

451 Research is a leading information technology research and advisory company focusing on technology innovation and market disruption. More than 100 analysts and consultants provide essential insight to more than 2,000 client organizations globally through syndicated research, advisory services and live events. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York, 451 Research is a division of the 451 Group. Learn more about the 451 Research Firestarters.





Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the cybersecurity industry. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information, please contact:

Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Steve Perkins, Chief Marketing Officer

1-(844)538-4638

or

Marcel Valentin, Investor Relations

Marcel@SophicCapital.com

1-(647)697-0498

Attachment

Billy Cripe Nubeva Technologies Inc 6127700026 bcripe@nubeva.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.