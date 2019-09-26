Eiffel Collection Italian watch winders
An Italian lifestyle brand creating High Quality Design Watch Winders, with a new Vision.
The high quality automatic watch winders are priced from €550 available in a wide variety of different designs to suit your needs and styling. Check out the video below to learn more about the Italian watch winders designed by Maurizio Confortin based in Italy.
Features of the watch winders include : 5 Default TPD Programs, with possibility to customise rotations; High Quality materials; Soft pillows with Italian leather for every watches; Sleep Mode; Wireless charging for mobile phone; Chromotherapy with 3 programs; Motion Sensor using 5 TPD DEFAULT PROGRAMS: 650, 750, 850, 1000, 1900.
“For all people that needs to recharge automatic watches, but they want also a beutiful design object, with ambient lights, to use in bedroom, office but also in living room. With the features inserted it will be very easy and simple to use. Please look the specifications. Pressing the central button one time quickly and you can select the program. With the side buttons you can select TPD of the single rotor. All the default TPD programs uses the three programs of rotation during the day (CLOCKWISE, COUNTERCLOCKWISE and ALTERNATE) .“
For more information on the full range of watch winders available via the Kickstarter campaign jump over to the official project page by following the link below.
