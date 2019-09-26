Eiffel Collection Italian watch winders

An Italian lifestyle brand creating High Quality Design Watch Winders, with a new Vision.

Much more than a Watch Winder!” — Laura Bernardi

BASSANO DEL GRAPPA, VICENZA, ITALIA, September 26, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anyone who enjoys wearing automatic watches will already be aware of the need to keep the mechanism moving even when they are not being worn. To do this you will require an automatic watch winder this week a range of Italian watch winders taking the form of the Eiffel Collection has been launched via Kickstarter.The high quality automatic watch winders are priced from €550 available in a wide variety of different designs to suit your needs and styling. Check out the video below to learn more about the Italian watch winders designed by Maurizio Confortin based in Italy.Features of the watch winders include : 5 Default TPD Programs, with possibility to customise rotations; High Quality materials; Soft pillows with Italian leather for every watches; Sleep Mode; Wireless charging for mobile phone; Chromotherapy with 3 programs; Motion Sensor using 5 TPD DEFAULT PROGRAMS: 650, 750, 850, 1000, 1900.“For all people that needs to recharge automatic watches, but they want also a beutiful design object, with ambient lights, to use in bedroom, office but also in living room. With the features inserted it will be very easy and simple to use. Please look the specifications. Pressing the central button one time quickly and you can select the program. With the side buttons you can select TPD of the single rotor. All the default TPD programs uses the three programs of rotation during the day (CLOCKWISE, COUNTERCLOCKWISE and ALTERNATE) .“For more information on the full range of watch winders available via the Kickstarter campaign jump over to the official project page by following the link below.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.