GENEWIZ Celebrates Opening of European Headquarters in Germany

LEIPZIG, Germany, September 26, 2019 / B3C newswire / -- Leading global genomics services provider, GENEWIZ, a Brooks Life Sciences Company, announced the opening of its European headquarters for its genomics business in Leipzig, Germany. This centralized location will help accelerate the innovation and development of genomics research and applications in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agriculture, environmental, clean energy, academic, and other related areas in Europe. It includes a 1,500 square metre biomolecular high-tech laboratory equipped with state-of-the-art sequencing and automation technologies.

The grand opening celebrates the completion of the facility and a significant expansion of world-class genomics capabilities in the European market. The facility provides onsite Sanger sequencing and next generation sequencing services, while extending additional services such as gene synthesis, molecular genetics, and CLIA- and GLP-compliant services which are available through the GENEWIZ global network of genomics laboratories. This is GENEWIZ’s 13th global laboratory location, including an additional European location in Takeley, United Kingdom. GENEWIZ’s global headquarters are located in New Jersey, US.

“The Leipzig facility adds immense value that will enable scientific advancement and application for Europe’s life science research communities,” said Jochen Schäfer, Business Leader for GENEWIZ Europe. “The logistical infrastructure available in Leipzig will have a major impact on processing times and allow us to help researchers advance their discoveries with quality and speed – two hallmarks of the GENEWIZ experience.”

“As a partner-of-choice for the life science community, we can now bring our superior quality, world-class service, and localized genomics expertise closer to home for many of our European customers,” said Dr. Amy Liao, President, GENEWIZ. “As a leader in DNA services in the United States and Asia, our new location completes our vision to expand the GENEWIZ brand into the heart of Europe.”

Grand opening activities include opportunities for life science researchers to win one of three GENEWIZ grants totalling €10,000 as well as exclusive promotions on Sanger sequencing, next generation sequencing, and gene synthesis services. The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by local dignitaries, and members of the GENEWIZ and Brooks management teams, including Brooks’ Chief Executive Officer, Steve Schwartz.

For additional information on our Grand Opening activities visit web.genewiz.com/leipzig/grandopening

CAPTION: Genomics service provider, GENEWIZ, celebrates the grand opening of its European headquarters in Leipzig, Germany. Pictured (l-r): Dr. Kerstin Stangier, Senior Director, GENEWIZ Europe; Dr. Randy Kurz, Manager of Innovation and Acquisition at Leipzig City Council; Dr. Amy Liao, President, GENEWIZ; Thomas Horn, Managing Director of the Saxony Economic Development Corporation (WFS); Jochen Schäfer, Business Leader, GENEWIZ Europe.

About Brooks Automation Brooks is a leading provider of life science and semiconductor manufacturing automation solutions worldwide. The Company applies its automation and cryogenics expertise to provide a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions across life sciences in areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies. Brooks recently added global capability for gene sequencing and gene synthesis services through its strategic acquisition of GENEWIZ, expanding its sample-based services offerings. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks is a provider of industry-leading precision robotics, integrated automation systems and services. Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia.

About GENEWIZ GENEWIZ is a global leader in genomics services enabling research scientists in pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agriculture, environmental and clean energy, academic, and government institutions to advance their discoveries. Customers rely on GENEWIZ’s unique and proprietary genomics technologies and services, backed by specialized experts in DNA sequencing, gene synthesis, molecular biology, next generation sequencing, bioinformatics, and GLP regulatory-compliant services. GENEWIZ, headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ, operates genomics laboratories throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, China, and Japan.

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 Certain matters in this release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ, either better or worse, from those projected. Further discussions of risk factors are available in the Company’s most recent SEC filings, including the annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018 and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information in this presentation.

Contact

Michaela Rudolf Marketing Manager, GW Europe GENEWIZ +49 (0)341 520 122 – 0

