Overstock.com Investigated by Block & Leviton LLP For Violations of Federal Securities Laws 

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a securities litigation firm representing investors nationwide, is investigating Overstock (NASDAQ: OSTK) and its Board of Directors and Founder for potential violations of federal security laws.



As has been widely reported in the press, Overstock’s share price has plunged dramatically in the last six weeks and its CEO and CFO resigned in the wake of various scandals. The firm is investigating, among other things, whether this drop in share price, and the resultant investor losses, are related to possible violations of the security laws or breaches of fiduciary duties owed to the company.

If you have purchased or otherwise acquired OSTK securities in September of this year, and have questions about your legal rights, or possess information relevant to this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com , or by visiting https://shareholder.law/ostk.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

Mark Delaney

(617) 398-5600 phone

260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

mark@blockesq.com

