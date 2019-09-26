Academic Funding Available: Annual PSECU Scholarship Program Now Open

/EIN News/ -- Harrisburg, PA, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSECU – Pennsylvania’s anytime, anywhere digital credit union – opened the application period for its annual scholarship program today. The program awards six scholarships, valued at up to $8,000 each, to graduating high school seniors to help reduce the financial burden of pursuing postsecondary education. Since its inception in 1997, the PSECU scholarship program has awarded more than half a million dollars in scholarships to more than 135 students.

“At PSECU, we go beyond providing high-quality banking products and services, doing more to help our members achieve their life goals,” said PSECU President George Rudolph. “Completing a higher education program is one of those life goals we’re proud to help our members achieve by once again offering PSECU scholarships in their pursuit of learning. We encourage high school seniors to complete the online application available at psecu.com/scholarships.”

Each winner will receive a $2,000-per-year scholarship that is renewable for up to four years based on the fulfillment of set academic requirements, including GPA. The total potential value of each scholarship is $8,000 per student.

“We understand that paying for higher education can be a challenge,” said Sara Weiser, PSECU Consumer Education Strategist. “That’s why, in the credit union ‘people helping people’ spirit, we make the annual PSECU scholarship available for students. It is our hope that through this merit-based support, coupled with offerings from our financial education program – WalletWorks – and the PSECU blog, students have the resources they need for success.”

To qualify for PSECU’s 2019 scholarship program, applicants must:

Be a current PSECU member (by December 31, 2019). Note that a student who is a joint owner on an account is NOT automatically a member. The student must have a custodial account or have his or her own separate account.

Be a high school senior graduating in spring 2020.

Plan to attend a two- or four-year college or university.

Completed applications must be submitted by noon (ET) on February 28, 2020 to be considered. For more information or to apply, visit psecu.com/scholarships.

About PSECU

Opened in 1934, PSECU was founded by 22 ordinary people who pooled $90 and made an extraordinary commitment to each other: To create a financial institution where collective resources benefit all members. Today, PSECU continues that legacy as a leading full-service credit union managing more than $5.5 billion in assets and offering its over 450,000 members convenient anytime, anywhere digital banking options. PSECU was named a 2019 Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes Magazine. For more information about PSECU, visit psecu.com. View its Community Report Card to learn how PSECU contributes to the greater good.

Insured by NCUA.

###

David James Misner PSECU 717-777-2169 dmisner@psecu.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.