MobiCard Announces a Technology Update

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- MobiCard Inc. fka Peer to Peer Network (OTC: PTOP) is proud to announce that a new website is coming soon. The new website at www.freemobicard.com is under construction and the old website can still be found at www.freemobicards.com .

The new technology platform for the all new MobiCard mobile apps has gone through a rigorous process. Due to recent changes made in Google Play going from 32 bit graphics to 64 bit graphics, MobiCard’s software technology partners at Think Latitude went above and beyond by re-configuring all of the app graphics before submission - as opposed to just submitting the app and then charging MobiCard to redo the graphics at a later time. MobiCard is very grateful for their upstanding efforts.

“No one knew that Google Play was going to throw a curve ball like this, and change things, so the Think Latitude team responded very well to these new developments. I am very pleased with the way they handled it, this will save us time and money down the road. I also want to be clear, we have had a lot of feedback for the beta testers program. I want people to understand you will not receive notification if you have been selected until the apps are submitted to the Audit process for their respective stores (Google Play, Apple store). Then the Beta testers program will only commence once the apps have made it all the way through the audit process and have been approved to be listed in the store(s). You will get an email notification that you have been selected once we make the announcement that the apps have been submitted,” stated Joshua Sodaitis Chairman & CEO of MobiCard Inc.



Think Latitude has worked on compliance standards and performance management for the new apps to support the newest mobile devices. The following areas were addressed in the preliminary stages of the app submission process:

Code was deployed to AWS and optimized for performance and load management to accommodate a scalable model as the user base grows. The website transition process has been set forth to ensure the least amount of downtime as www.freemobicard.com migrates to www.freemobicards.com , while the main web application will reside on www.freemobicard.com . An SSL certificate has been set up for the main domain to ensure that data is secure and sensitive data is encrypted in the new application. Conversion of the MobiCard app from 32-bit to 64-bit architecture per the new Google software compliance standards. This means that MobiCard will run on both older along with the newest Android phones with the latest Android OS. Google Play has set new compliance standards to address how the latest apps are audited. Website implementation code updates to address more content for shareholders to keep up with the latest news, MobiCard Apple notification updates to enable the latest app alert features from Apple.

“Our organization has taken meticulous measures in the last month to ensure that the initial software development compliance standards for both Android and iOS are met for app submission in accordance to the guidelines set forth by Google and Apple. This is a very crucial process due to the updates in the new terms and conditions of the development portals. Adhering to software compliance standards along with optimizing the code before the public beta release will ensure a scalable model to support an influx of concurrent users,” explains Andy Sajnani, CEO of Think Latitude.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our prior filings at www.sec.gov . The company is no longer a fully reporting SEC filing company. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Joshua Sodaitis, CEO

MobiCard, Inc.

45 Prospect Street Cambridge, MA 02139

Phone: 1-617-651-2460

Email: info@freemobicard.com



