Smaato’s New “NextGen SDK” Built From the Ground Up by App Developers

Modular SDK Offers Open Measurement Support and In-App Header Bidding

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smaato , the global in-app advertising platform, has officially announced a new software development kit (SDK) for Android and iOS that includes key features to help today’s mobile publishers and app developers maximize their revenue. The Smaato NextGen SDK was built by a team of former app developers, who have a deep understanding of the problems many publishers face when integrating an advertising SDK. With support for Open Measurement and an in-app header bidding solution, the Smaato NextGen SDK will significantly impact the in-app advertising experience for both publishers and their users.



The Smaato NextGen SDK is developer-friendly, easy to integrate, and includes modular functionality to keep it lightweight. Publishers can easily configure their setup before integrating it into their apps while also enjoying the benefits that come with streamlined maintenance requirements and advanced ad quality features. It offers support for banners, interstitials, rich media, interstitial video, and rewarded video. An upcoming release will add support for native, vertical video, and playable rewarded ads.

“Our development teams have been hard at work to bring publishers a truly next-generation SDK and we’re excited to finally open this product up to mobile publishers around the world,” said Arndt Groth, CEO at Smaato. “We believe the NextGen SDK will drive increased publisher earnings while attracting additional premium advertisers to the Smaato platform.”

With certification for and support of the IAB Tech Lab’s Open Measurement SDK, the Smaato NextGen SDK saves publishers the trouble of integrating multiple third-party viewability measurement SDKs. This will also help attract advertisers looking to spend in-app but who want to ensure that their ads are being properly viewed and measured.

With the addition of a true in-app header bidding solution, Smaato’s Unified Bidding rounds out this new product release. Smaato’s Unified Bidding is a holistic in-app header bidding solution that uses real-time pricing competition to provide publishers with maximum competition and better control over their inventory.

“The Smaato NextGen SDK is feature-heavy while offering publishers the flexibility they need based on their own unique setups. We developed it with fraud protection, viewability, and other state-of-the-art features built-in, but we didn’t stop there,” said Freddy Friedman, Chief Product Officer at Smaato. “We’re also offering the industry’s first true in-app header bidding solution in Smaato’s Unified Bidding.”

The Smaato NextGen SDK is available for download from the Smaato website .

About Smaato

Smaato, the global in-app advertising platform, drives the technology that keeps apps free. Smaato’s full-featured mobile ad server empowers apps of all sizes to reach their full monetization potential by connecting them with the world’s top advertisers. The Smaato SDK provides publishers with seamless integration and maximum control of their inventory. Founded in 2005, Smaato is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with additional offices in Berlin, Hamburg, New York, Shanghai, and Singapore. Learn more at www.smaato.com.

PR Contact:

Emily Riley

WIT Strategy

914-330-1128

eriley@witstrategy.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.