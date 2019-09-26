ScottMadden to Release Energy Industry Update and Host Free Webcast: “Everything Counts … In Large Amounts”

What Depeche Mode Can Teach Us About Energy

So how does a lyric from one of Depeche Mode’s greatest hits apply to the energy industry? Both technology and the amount of new resources that are placed on the grid are changing and moving toward decarbonization. But “everything counts in large amounts” to achieve some of the ambitious clean energy and decarbonization targets being established.

Worldwide and within the United States, there is continued and accelerating interest in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction, and some utilities are setting aggressive goals. To achieve those goals, global industry leaders are increasingly taking an “everything counts” approach. Getting new consideration is carbon capture, utilization, and storage, which proponents see as an important GHG emissions reduction tool to achieve Paris Agreement targets and where we see new technologies are being tested.

In addition, “large amounts” of renewable resources are on the horizon, constituting a big part of interconnection queues across the nation. But what should the balance be between utility-scale and distributed renewables? Depending on what’s in the ground and policy incentives, focusing on utility-scale resources may make sense for many utilities.

Finally, the California ISO’s Western Energy Imbalance Market (EIM) is providing opportunities for western United States utilities to optimize their resources and mitigate effects of the ever-growing California duck curve, and another market has been proposed. These energy imbalance markets look to increase the availability of green power and provide much-needed ramping capability. Although these markets are yet not in “large amounts,” they are growing and “count” toward clean energy aspirations.

“Many voices are clamoring for renewables of all shapes and sizes; however, with the aggressive clean energy and GHG goals, ‘large amounts’ is critical to making progress,” says Cristin Lyons, partner and energy practice leader at ScottMadden.

Themed, “The Energy Industry Update: Everything Counts … In Large Amounts,” ScottMadden’s upcoming report will share the latest on how the industry is responding to:

Shaping a path toward high-renewable penetration – a comparison of utility-scale and distributed renewables

The growing duck curve belly

Developments in the Western EIM

