CareDx Files Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Eurofins Viracor

CareDx protects transplantation innovation by enforcing patent protection

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced that it has filed a patent infringement suit against Eurofins Viracor, Inc., in the United States District Court for Delaware. CareDx is asserting U.S. Patent No. 8,703,652, which is exclusively licensed to CareDx from Stanford University. This patent covers non-invasive monitoring of organ transplant rejection through cell-free DNA analysis. CareDx is seeking all available remedies, including damages and injunctive relief. The suit asserts that Eurofins Viracor infringes CareDx’s patent by marketing and performance of a test that performs an analysis of cell-free DNA from a transplant patient to inform on rejection.



CareDx has been dedicated to continued research and development in transplantation for 20 years, and secured an exclusive license to the technology when it acquired ImmunMetrix in 2014.

“The intellectual property behind AlloSure was developed both with and for the transplant community,” said Peter Maag, CEO of CareDx. “We are prepared to vigorously defend our intellectual property where appropriate to support continued innovation in transplantation and to protect the substantial investments we have made, as well as the leadership position we have developed over many years of effort.”

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc., headquartered in Brisbane, California, is a leading precision medicine solutions company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. CareDx offers testing services, products, and digital healthcare solutions along the pre- and post-transplant patient journey, and is the leading provider of genomics-based information for transplant patients.

For more information, please visit: www.CareDx.com.

