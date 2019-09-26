BRP in the 30 Top Performing TSX Stocks

/EIN News/ -- VALCOURT, Quebec, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRP (TSX:DOO; NASDAQ:DOOO) is proud to have been named among the 30 top performing stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) over a three-year period, earning a spot in the 2019 TSX30 program. BRP has experienced tremendous growth and more than doubled its stock price value1 since its introduction on the TSX in 2013.



“To be one of the top performers on the TSX is a testament to delivering our business plan and obtaining impressive results,’’ said Sébastien Martel, Chief Financial Officer of BRP. “For the past four years, we were successful in outpacing the industry and generated record revenues. We have made solid progress by continuously improving our momentum on the market,” he continued.

“We have managed to stay ahead of the competition in our sector by creating market-shaping products and maintaining our high pace of innovation. We also remained focused on bringing solid shareholder returns, consistently generating important profits and returning capital to our shareholders through share buy-backs and dividends. To have made the top 30 out of the 583 Canadian companies eligible is the result of our solid business strategy,” concluded Martel.

For more information on the TSX30, visit www.tsx.com/tsx30 .

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports vehicles, propulsion systems and boats built on over 75 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am on- and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft, Manitou and Telwater boats, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$5.2 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce is made up of more than 12,500 driven, resourceful people.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Evinrude, Manitou, Alumacraft, Telwater and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

For media enquiries: For investor relations: Elaine Arsenault Philippe Deschênes Senior Advisor, Media Relations Manager, Treasury and Investor Relations Tel.: 514.732.7092 Tel.: 450.532.6462 medias@brp.com philippe.deschenes@brp.com

1 Based on September 25, 2019 share price







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.