Spectrum Global Solutions Eliminates Over $800 Thousand in Convertible Debt

/EIN News/ -- LONGWOOD, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: SGSI) (the “Company”), a single-source provider of end-to-end next-generation wireless and wireline network solutions and professional services to the service provider (carrier) and corporate enterprise markets, today announced that it has forced the conversion of over $800 thousand in convertible seller notes that were issued in 2018 into Common Stock. The Common Stock was issued under Rule 144 and is subject to applicable holding periods before it may be sold. The effect of the conversion was to not only reduce debt and accrued interest but increase our shareholder net equity as we prepare for a NASDAQ up listing application. For further details, please refer to our Current Report on Form 8-K which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Roger Ponder, Company CEO stated: “These seller notes have had a toxic impact on our stock price in recent months as portions of the notes were sold at a discount to face value and then converted into common stock at a discount to the market price. This forced conversion not only eliminated the ability of the holder to do that in the future, but the notes were actually converted at a substantial premium to the current market price.”

About Spectrum Global Solutions

Spectrum Global Solutions operates through its subsidiaries, AW Solutions, ADEX Corp and TNS. The Company is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam and Caribbean. For more information about the Company and its technologies visit the Company’s public filings at www.SEC.gov or the Company’s website at https://SpectrumGlobalSolutions.com/

