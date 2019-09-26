Mobile App Testing Platform pCloudy Improves Customer Experience with 2Checkout

Seamless upgrades for pCloudy customers and superior security and compliance achieved with 2Checkout’s Avangate Monetization Platform

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, today announces that its customer pCloudy has reached new business milestones thanks to the Avangate Monetization Platform. From improving the customer experience to reducing fraud and achieving greater compliance, pCloudy has the foundation for taking its business to the next level with 2Checkout.



Prior to implementing 2Checkout, pCloudy had separate payment and subscription management providers, which impeded localization, compliance and flexibility for the business, along with overcomplicating the reporting process. These issues led in part to a high customer churn rate, negatively affecting pCloudy’s ability to grow its customer base and business as quickly as possible.

Switching to 2Checkout empowered pCloudy to combat churn by enabling seamless upgrades. The Avangate Monetization Platform also improved localization, compliance and fraud prevention for pCloudy, giving the company a solid foundation for scaling online sales. The merchant’s fraud rate dropped to less than 0.6% from 3-4% with their previous payment processing system.

“We switched to 2Checkout’s all-in-one monetization platform and saw immediate benefits in several areas, from order management to fraud prevention and consolidated reporting. We are now able to offer our customers a better experience and have seen enhancement of our internal efficiencies and an improvement to the bottom line,” mentioned Avinash Tiwari, Co-Founder, pCloudy.

“pCloudy is living proof that the back-end complexities of global commerce and deficient processes or integrations can take away focus from optimization and customer delight,” said Erich Litch, President and Chief Operating Officer of 2Checkout. “We are happy to be able to work with pCloudy and enable them to improve eCommerce KPIs and to offer a significantly better purchase experience to their end customers. We look forward to seeing them grow their online operations even further.”

For more information about how pCloudy and other customers have achieved business success with 2Checkout's monetization platforms, visit the company's customer stories page .

About pCloudy

pCloudy, based out of California, is the next-gen mobile app testing platform powered by emerging technologies like AI and Predictive Analytics. With more than 50,000 users across the globe, it is one-of-its-kind full life cycle testing platform for mobile apps developers, QA and mobile DevOps teams. It offers tools for mobile DevOps, including test automation, manual testing, performance testing for web & mobile applications on over 5000 device-browser combinations. It also enables mobile application testing across a large section of real mobile devices and seamlessly integrates with Continuous Integration tools. pCloudy provides On Premise, Private and Public device cloud solutions which enterprises can choose from based on their needs. It has also been recognized by top industry analysts including Gartner and Forrester that included the products in latest report on mobile testing tool landscape.



More information on https://www.pcloudy.com/

About 2Checkout

2Checkout is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses. It was built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce like global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance, and risk, so they stay focused on innovating their products and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Get more information at www.2checkout.com

Media Contact: Delia Ene, 2Checkout Email: press@2checkout.com Tel: +31 20 890 8080 ext.: 4654



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.