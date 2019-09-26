New Blockchain STO Report: High Confidence in Americas, Europe; Hong Kong Lags

Study Shows Investor Sentiment Drastically Improves in 2019

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study shows the blockchain industry has rebounded considerably from 2018 with very high investor and industry confidence (in part due to Facebook’s launch of Libra.) North America, South America, and Europe exhibit the highest confidence levels.



Fewer institutional investors are in the market. Investors’ stance in the market has shifted from “extreme caution” to “neutral” with the blockchain/crypto price recovery. The most aggressive investors are found in Singapore, North America, and South America.

“While there are more investors in Hong Kong per capita than other regions, they tend to take a neutral stance or be extremely cautious,” said Al Leong, Head of Customer Success at QRC HK Limited .

“CEOs looking for advisory firms to assist with Security Token Offerings (STOs) or Initial Exchange Offerings (IEOs) tend to look for technical expertise, experience, and connections to capital and investor networks. Each region has a different priority for these skills sought,” continued Al Leong. “These priority differences between Asian, European and American firms imply different staffing, skills and networks are required to support CEOs of blockchain firms in these regions.”

Hong Kong, Singaporean and the Middle Eastern respondents believe their region’s regulation is helping to combat fraud and trust issues, while North Americans do not. Other regions show mixed results.

The survey comprised of CEOs (CXOs, Founders, Owners, Principals, Partners) (30%), senior management (VP, Director, SVP, EVP) (17%), mid-level management (14%), specialists / associates (9%), marketing and sales (5%), and investors (exclusively) (4%).

Survey respondents are located in North America (28%), Europe (and Russia) (18%), The Middle East (9%), Asia (23%), South America (3%), and Africa (17%).



There were 1871 respondents providing a confidence level of 99% and +/- 2.98% margin of error.

To view and download a free copy of this report, click here: http://bit.ly/2lZMPDN

About Al Leong, MBA

Al Leong is Head of Customer Success at QRC HK Limited, an STO Expert Analyst and Contributor at ICOBench, and an award-winning marketing executive with 28 years’ experience, winning 5 awards for clients in the past 3 years, and nominated for 4 awards in 2019. He’s a veteran of technology marketing, former Chief Marketing Officer for BitCover, and VP Marketing and Business Development for a NYC-based fintech start-up raising USD $35 MM in an ICO. Al has led marketing teams, produced events and launched products for Adobe, Apple, Disney, HP, IBM, IDC/IDG Canada, Intel, Microsoft, Motorola, Siemens, the U.S. Department of Defense, and Xerox. Al is a former Board Director for the BC and Toronto Chapters of the American Marketing Association, Metro Vancouver CrimeStoppers, Vancity Savings Credit Union, and AIDS Vancouver.

For advisory assistance with your STO project, contact al.leong@tgemarketing.ca

Media Contact: al.leong@qrc.group ; +852 3705 5341



