eXp Realty Announces September ICON Agents

Honorees Recognized for Achieving High Production and Cultural Goals

/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced that 74 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for September 2019.

The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award recognizes agents who achieve certain production goals and represent a good cultural fit for the brokerage. At eXp Realty, our core values shape our culture, so we look at a number of factors such as how ICON agents make positive changes in our company and their local communities when awarding this honor.

eXp Realty ICON agents for September 2019 are as follows:

Anna Abbatemarco, Pennsylvania

Charles Adkins, North Carolina

Robert Andrews, Florida

Lauren Apicella, Illinois and Florida

Brian Ballinger, Minnesota

Rita Boswell, Ohio

Aaron Browning, Virginia

Dan Bunch, Wisconsin

Avery Carl, Tennessee

Gabrielle and Mike Carneglia, North Carolina

Beth Caudill, Texas

Melissa Chambers, North Carolina

Patrick Clowes, Colorado and Wyoming

Sabre Cofer, Texas

John Cooper, British Columbia

Kevin and Samantha Cooper, California

Mitza De La Cruz, California

Julia De Sosa-Rocha, Georgia

David DeVoe, New Jersey

Carrie and John Dukes, North Carolina

Brian Ernst, Illinois

Ryan Ferguson, Texas

Veronica Figueroa, Florida

James Fluellen, Wyoming

Steve Freeman, Georgia

John Giacobbe, Texas

Clarence and Ebony Graham, Alabama

Shane Griffin, Missouri and Kansas

Dean Hagey, North Carolina and South Carolina

Jason Haugen, Texas

Debbie Renna-Hynes and James Hynes, New York

Brian and Dee Dee Jacobs, Missouri

Curtis Johnson, Arizona

Thomas Kala, British Columbia

Sybil and Albert Kirkner, North Carolina

Mark Lemmons, Texas

Stacey Leslie, Texas

Steven Lewis, New Jersey

Allison Long, North Carolina and South Carolina

Jenifer Lower, Montana and Idaho

Kaila Lindsey, North Carolina and South Carolina

William Mahan, Oklahoma

Benjamin Marquez, Arizona

Dominic Mason, Virginia, Maryland and Washington DC

Steve and Kelly McCarthy, California

Levi McDonald, Georgia

Trisha McFadden, Virginia

Oscar Melara, Georgia

Steve Merritt, Illinois

Bruce and Dianne Milner, Tennessee

Elizabeth Monarch, Kentucky

Joe Oz, New Jersey

Jamie Parker, Georgia

Brandy Pennington, Alaska

Jim Pruett, Indiana and Kentucky

Isaac Ramirez, California

Anya Roberts, Florida

John Rittenhouse, Pennsylvania

Shar Rundio, Arizona

Glen and Coleen Russell, Pennsylvania

Sean and Blanca Schellsmidt, Minnesota

Dayton Schrader, Texas

Holly and Mike Stark, Michigan

Mary Terrell, Washington

Daniel and Tanin Teston, Florida

Maria Thorn, Louisiana

David Truong, Tennessee and Mississippi

John Tsai, British Columbia

David Upchurch, North Carolina

Deborah Weller, Florida

Brian and Tisha White, Texas

Brent and Melissa Young, North Carolina and South Carolina

Brett Young, Ohio

Bob and Camille Zachmeier, Arizona

The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production and attendance goals within an agent's anniversary year. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification details are available on the ICON Agent Award page.

About eXp Realty

eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.

eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 22,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and six Canadian provinces. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.

VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.exprealty.com .

Connect with eXp Realty and eXp World Holdings:

Media Relations Contact:

Cynthia Nowak

Vice president, marketing and communications, eXp Realty

360.419.5285 ext. 116

cynthia.nowak@exprealty.net

Investor Relations Contact:

Greg Falesnik

Managing director, MZ Group – MZ North America

949.385.6449

greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.