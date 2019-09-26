eXp Realty Announces September ICON Agents
Honorees Recognized for Achieving High Production and Cultural Goals
/EIN News/ -- BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage and a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI), today announced that 74 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for September 2019.
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award recognizes agents who achieve certain production goals and represent a good cultural fit for the brokerage. At eXp Realty, our core values shape our culture, so we look at a number of factors such as how ICON agents make positive changes in our company and their local communities when awarding this honor.
eXp Realty ICON agents for September 2019 are as follows:
- Anna Abbatemarco, Pennsylvania
- Charles Adkins, North Carolina
- Robert Andrews, Florida
- Lauren Apicella, Illinois and Florida
- Brian Ballinger, Minnesota
- Rita Boswell, Ohio
- Aaron Browning, Virginia
- Dan Bunch, Wisconsin
- Avery Carl, Tennessee
- Gabrielle and Mike Carneglia, North Carolina
- Beth Caudill, Texas
- Melissa Chambers, North Carolina
- Patrick Clowes, Colorado and Wyoming
- Sabre Cofer, Texas
- John Cooper, British Columbia
- Kevin and Samantha Cooper, California
- Mitza De La Cruz, California
- Julia De Sosa-Rocha, Georgia
- David DeVoe, New Jersey
- Carrie and John Dukes, North Carolina
- Brian Ernst, Illinois
- Ryan Ferguson, Texas
- Veronica Figueroa, Florida
- James Fluellen, Wyoming
- Steve Freeman, Georgia
- John Giacobbe, Texas
- Clarence and Ebony Graham, Alabama
- Shane Griffin, Missouri and Kansas
- Dean Hagey, North Carolina and South Carolina
- Jason Haugen, Texas
- Debbie Renna-Hynes and James Hynes, New York
- Brian and Dee Dee Jacobs, Missouri
- Curtis Johnson, Arizona
- Thomas Kala, British Columbia
- Sybil and Albert Kirkner, North Carolina
- Mark Lemmons, Texas
- Stacey Leslie, Texas
- Steven Lewis, New Jersey
- Allison Long, North Carolina and South Carolina
- Jenifer Lower, Montana and Idaho
- Kaila Lindsey, North Carolina and South Carolina
- William Mahan, Oklahoma
- Benjamin Marquez, Arizona
- Dominic Mason, Virginia, Maryland and Washington DC
- Steve and Kelly McCarthy, California
- Levi McDonald, Georgia
- Trisha McFadden, Virginia
- Oscar Melara, Georgia
- Steve Merritt, Illinois
- Bruce and Dianne Milner, Tennessee
- Elizabeth Monarch, Kentucky
- Joe Oz, New Jersey
- Jamie Parker, Georgia
- Brandy Pennington, Alaska
- Jim Pruett, Indiana and Kentucky
- Isaac Ramirez, California
- Anya Roberts, Florida
- John Rittenhouse, Pennsylvania
- Shar Rundio, Arizona
- Glen and Coleen Russell, Pennsylvania
- Sean and Blanca Schellsmidt, Minnesota
- Dayton Schrader, Texas
- Holly and Mike Stark, Michigan
- Mary Terrell, Washington
- Daniel and Tanin Teston, Florida
- Maria Thorn, Louisiana
- David Truong, Tennessee and Mississippi
- John Tsai, British Columbia
- David Upchurch, North Carolina
- Deborah Weller, Florida
- Brian and Tisha White, Texas
- Brent and Melissa Young, North Carolina and South Carolina
- Brett Young, Ohio
- Bob and Camille Zachmeier, Arizona
The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production and attendance goals within an agent's anniversary year. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification details are available on the ICON Agent Award page.
About eXp Realty
eXp Realty is an eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) company. eXp World Holdings also houses eXp World Technologies, LLC, which operates the VirBELA platform.
eXp Realty, The Real Estate Cloud Brokerage, is the largest residential real estate brokerage by geography in North America. It is one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America with more than 22,000 agents across 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and six Canadian provinces. As a subsidiary of a publicly traded company, eXp Realty uniquely offers real estate professionals within its ranks opportunities to earn eXp World Holdings stock for production and contributions to overall company growth.
VirBELA offers a modern, cloud-based environment focused on education and team development with clients in various industries from government to retail. VirBELA developed eXp Realty’s current cloud campus, which provides 24/7 access to collaborative tools, training and socialization for the company’s agents and staff.
For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.exprealty.com.
