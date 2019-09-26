VPR Brands to showcase GOLDLINE CBD at NACS 2019

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – VPR Brands, LP (OTCQB: VPRB), a market leader specializing in accessories and vaporizers for essential oils, cannabis concentrates and extracts as well as cannabidiol (CBD), will be debuting its premium GOLDLINE Hemp-Derived CBD products at the NACS Show 2019 (booth #C5865, located in the Hemp-Derived CBD Pavilion). The show is being held in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center, Oct. 2-4.



A central mission of NACS is to ensure that convenience retailers are able to sell legal products in a responsible manner on a level playing field. After reviewing the changes made to the legal status of industrial hemp and cannabidiol (CBD) products in the Farm Bill that Congress passed in late December 2018, NACS has updated its position on hemp-derived CBD products.

At the 2019 NACS Show in Atlanta, a dedicated section of the exhibit hall has been added to highlight hemp-derived CBD products and industry suppliers. Featured CBD exhibitors and education sessions will alert NACS industry retailers and buyers about the potential of these future product sales and inform them of the legal implications of selling any CBD product that is ingested or for which health claims are made before those products are approved by the FDA.

GOLDLINE CBD is a full product line with a modular display program containing a store in store CBD section for consumers to be able to purchase multiple products, all retail ready, at checkout. The GOLDLINE brand gives retailers healthy profit margins while maintaining a great value to the consumer.

“After speaking with the buyers and category managers at some of the larger national chains, they’re all very excited to meet with us at NACS. I’m looking forward to working together with these chains one by one and creating a program custom-tailored to their demographics and customer type. Right now, all of our CBD products are in the ‘top-selling’ categories for CBD sales, and we’ve already started placing QR codes on our products that will direct their customers, when scanned, to lab reports for that product; this is something that is keeping us ahead of the curve on industry compliance,” said Gary Rep, national sales manager for CBD products, VPR Brands LP.

“Our convenience store display program has started to pick up steam and is doing exceptionally well in the 34- to 54-year-old demographic, as our brand appeals to a more mature, affluent customer versus some of our competitors,” said Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands. “The hemp-derived CBD product category has been growing rapidly within the convenience store market over the past year, and we expect the trend to continue and our products to gain shelf space in store. The NACS show is the perfect trade event to showcase GOLDLINE CBD to convenience store retailers.”

ABOUT THE NACS EXPO: The National Association of Convenience Stores NACS Expo draws more than 23,500 attendees and 1,100 exhibitors. The U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 154,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, serves 160 million customers daily—half of the U.S. population—and has sales that are 10.8% of total U.S. retail and foodservice sales. NACS has 2,100 retailer and 1,750 supplier members from more than 50 countries.

ABOUT GOLDLINE:

Gold Line combines premium ingredients and extracts coupled with the newest in technology to achieve the ultimate selection of cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp products available anywhere. The product range is designed for a wide variety of consumers, featuring edibles such as gummies and pure honey stix, tinctures, pre-rolled flower, vapables and creams. For more information, please visit www.cbdgoldline.com

ABOUT HONEYSTICK:

HONEYSTICK is a lifestyle brand that combines the features of high-tech, high-performance, dependability and affordability when it comes to upper-tier vaporizers. From being the first to market in creating a Sub Ohm Vaporizer to the latest Ripper, the HONEYSTICK team works with a vast network of growers, extractors and industry insiders to bring the needs of patients and recreational users to life. HONEYSTICK sells online and through a diverse network of distributors, e-tailers, dispensaries and smoke shops. For more information, please visit the company at www.vapehoneystick.com.

ABOUT VPR BRANDS, LP:

VPR Brands is a technology company whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization-related products, including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market, including e-liquids. Vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) are devices that deliver nicotine and/or cannabis through atomization or vaping and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products. For more information about VPR Brands, please visit the company on the web at www.vprbrands.com.

