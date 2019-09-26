ALLO’s Next Gen Wi-Fi Service Using GigaSpire® BLAST Powered by EXOS and Wi-Fi 6 Blows Away the Competition

The Nebraska-based service provider is elevating the subscriber experience by launching a new tier of ALLO Wi-Fi Experience featuring the ALLO Blast, powered by Calix EXOS

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that ALLO Communications has launched the ALLO Blast as part of their next-generation managed Wi-Fi service, featuring the Calix GigaSpire BLAST , powered by EXOS . With this launch, ALLO leaps ahead of the competition as the first communications service providers (CSPs) in its region to launch a carrier-exclusive Wi-Fi 6 system. The Blast enables ALLO to provide residential and small business subscribers with the ultimate managed Wi-Fi experience, including massive coverage expansion and increases in bandwidth. ALLO further elevates the subscriber experience by leveraging advanced insights from both Calix Support Cloud (CSC) and Calix Marketing Cloud (CMC).



A longtime Calix customer, ALLO Communications was founded 16 years ago and has delighted subscribers in areas of Nebraska and Colorado with symmetrical high-speed fiber internet service. The regional CSP is now elevating the subscriber experience with the GigaSpire, powered by EXOS. This unmatched system features 12 internal antennae, industry-best Wi-Fi 6, and symmetrical Gigabit wire speed that can accommodate more than 250 connected devices simultaneously. All of these features are controllable from a dedicated mobile application that enables subscribers to manage network names, security protocols, and parental controls.

“Pushing innovation and delivering a top quality subscriber experience is at the core of our identity as a company,” said Brad Moline, president and CEO of ALLO Communications. “The ALLO Blast is another example of the leading technology our subscribers have come to expect from us. This new Wi-Fi system delivers amazing bandwidth for advanced applications spanning hundreds of connected devices while being user-friendly and easy to configure.”

ALLO will continue to deliver on its customer support excellence via CSC, which enabled it to raise its Net Promoter Score by 15 points last year. The Self Heal capabilities in CSC allow ALLO to proactively address Wi-Fi challenges before they impact subscribers and gives the customer service team the right information to resolve issues quickly. Additionally, CMC allows ALLO to optimize its marketing spend, ensuring resources are invested in the right places to align with its ongoing commitment to elevate subscriber experience.

ALLO’s story will be featured on the ConneXions 2019 main stage Monday, October 28. Brad Moline will deliver a customer keynote, and Director of Social Media and Marketing, Tanna Hanna will be part of a panel discussion led by marketing guru Terry O’Reilly .

“ALLO continues to be an inspirational partner for us and their peers as they are a true disruptor among communications service providers,” said Michael Weening, executive VP of field operations for Calix. “Their relentless focus on delivering the best possible experience to their subscribers drives them to incorporate new technologies into all parts of their network. As bandwidth demands continue to increase with advanced applications like gaming and streaming, ALLO is once again getting ahead of the competition by being first to their market with Wi-Fi 6. ALLO understands that delivering amazing experiences to subscribers will ultimately drive the success and growth of their business. We are thrilled to partner with them as they step up to lead their market and deliver the unmatched power and capability of the BLAST system and the capabilities of the EXOS platform to their subscribers.”

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

