American Airlines Becomes the Only U.S. Carrier to Serve Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport From Dallas-Fort Worth

Flights to Haneda available for purchase Sept. 30

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next year, getting to downtown Tokyo will be easier than ever when American Airlines launches new service to Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport (HND) from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Beginning March 29, American and its Pacific Joint Business partner Japan Airlines will offer a total of five daily flights to HND from four U.S. cities: Los Angeles, Dallas-Fort Worth, New York and San Francisco.

“Our flights to Haneda will provide access to downtown Tokyo with nonstop service from our Asia gateways — LAX and DFW,” said Vasu Raja, American’s Vice President of Network and Schedule Planning. “Haneda is just 10 miles outside of Tokyo’s city center, which is convenient for our customers traveling to business meetings downtown or for those who value access to fast and efficient public transportation.”

American will be the only U.S. carrier offering first class to Japan. DFW to HND will be operated on a three-class Boeing 777-300, with eight Flagship® First seats and 52 Flagship Business seats. Customers traveling in first class from DFW will have access to American’s signature Flagship Lounge, featuring Flagship First Dining for an exclusive fine-dining experience. The new and existing LAX service to HND will be operated on a 787-9, with 30 lie-flat Flagship Business class seats and 21 Premium Economy seats.

American’s new flights add almost 4,000 seats every week between the U.S. and Tokyo’s city center. Customers traveling from HND will have access to more than 220 destinations in the Americas through DFW and LAX.

“American has served Japan for more than 30 years and it is our largest market in the Asia Pacific region,” said Jim Butler, American’s Senior Vice President of International & Cargo. “Our team in Tokyo looks forward to welcoming customers to their city and providing them with easy connections to key Japanese cities like Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka with Japan Airlines.”

The new flights will be available for purchase Sept. 30.

Route Departure time* Arrival time Aircraft DFW–HND 12:35 p.m. 3:55 p.m. (next day) 777-300 HND–DFW 6:15 p.m. 4:25 p.m. 777-300 LAX–HND 12:40 a.m. 4:45 a.m. (next day) 787-9 HND–LAX 11:55 a.m. 6:30 a.m. 787-9

*Flight times subject to change.

