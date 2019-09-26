Phenom People and Ph.Creative Deliver Joint Technology & Agency Solutions for Talent Acquisition

Strategic reseller agreement enables best-in-class talent attraction processes for global brands

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom People , the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced a strategic reseller agreement with Ph.Creative . The European employer branding and recruitment marketing agency specializing in talent acquisition, candidate experience and career sites, will offer the Phenom TXM platform to support customer rebrands.



With offices worldwide, Ph.Creative serves global brands to develop recruitment strategies. By joining forces with Phenom People, customers will have access to a full-service agency for effective talent attraction best practices and recruiting technology to better source, engage, and nurture top talent.

Each partner will expand market reach for the other. Phenom People will lead customer challenges surrounding talent acquisition and talent management technology while Ph.Creative will manage pain points regarding employer branding and recruitment marketing.

“Competitive talent acquisition strategies require advanced agency services and hyper-personalized technology,” said Saumil Gandhi, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Phenom People. “We are thrilled to partner with Ph.Creative as our commitment to the candidate experience and world-class talent acquisition are in lockstep.”

“Employer branding done right means happy candidates and happy teams, and ultimately that means happy customers,” said Bryan Adams, CEO, and founder at Ph.Creative. “With Phenom’s talent acquisition technology to back up our marketing efforts, we’re able to deliver a best-in-class employer brand experience that produces the level of results forward-thinking brands have come to expect.”

Phenom People delivers a Talent Experience Management platform, providing companies with a unified solution for: Candidate Experience (Career Site, CMS, University Recruiting, Chatbot), Recruiter Experience (CRM, Campaigns, SMS, AI Insights), Employee Experience (Internal Mobility, Diversity, Chatbot, Referrals), and Management Experience (Talent Analytics, Succession, Reporting, Forecasting). The Phenom Talent Experience Management platform is built on artificial intelligence (AI), driving personalization, automation and accuracy for candidates, recruiters, employees and management. It eliminates multiple-point solutions, connects with quality candidates and employees through personalized experiences, and delivers top talent while driving ROI.

For more information on Phenom People, visit www.phenompeople.com.

For more information on Ph.Creative, visit www.ph-creative.com .

About Ph.Creative

A boutique employer branding agency working from San Diego, Austin, New York, London, Liverpool.

We specialize in employer brand strategy and development for either mid-sized high growth companies or global brands with far-reaching, complex talent audiences. We’re known for our creativity and customer service.

Using our non-conventional employer brand framework known as the "Give and Get", we craft meaningful messaging and positioning based on a two-way value exchange between people and organizations that help better articulate the unique aspects of employee experience and why people should care.

About Phenom People

Phenom People is a global HR technology company with a mission to help a billion people find the right job. We do this through an AI-based SaaS platform called Talent Experience Management.

For more information, please visit www.phenompeople.com .

Media Contact:

Derek Herman

Phenom People

derek.herman@phenompeople.com



