Yenlo Completes Advisory Board with the Addition of Sjoerd Blüm as a Third Strategic Member

Advisory board will enable global system integrator and API management specialist Yenlo to leverage the business insights of leading industry and financial executives in accelerating its growth and global expansion

/EIN News/ -- Amsterdam, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global system integrator and API management specialist Yenlo today announced that Sjoerd Blüm, CIO at Royal Schiphol Group, has been appointed a member of the Yenlo advisory board.

Yenlo recently formed the advisory board to leverage the business insights of leading industry and financial executives as the company accelerates its growth and global expansion. The appointment of Blüm completes the advisory board. Other members include Manuela Spaninks, who has served as a CFO at various companies, and Hubert Verbeek, managing partner of Holland Capital. With these three advisory board members in place, the fast-growing Yenlo is set to expand its position strategically worldwide with its WSO2 middleware as a service product, Connext.

Capitalizing on Proven Expertise in Development, Entrepreneurship, and Investment

With the advisory board in place, Yenlo can now capitalize on the deep expertise and proven success of its three board members in driving product development, entrepreneurship, and investment.

Sjoerd Blüm, as CIO of Schiphol, has been leading IT teams through the company’s digital transformation. His mission is to work on the airport of the future while allowing the airport to function optimally every day with leading technology.

“Sjoerd Blüm has very broad experience in the field of network and software development. In his position, he is focused on innovation and making IT more efficient and knows the advantages and disadvantages of integration software like no other. His knowledge and experience will make an important contribution to Yenlo’s product development," said fellow Yenlo advisory board member, Hubert Verbeek.

Manuela Spaninks has been active in healthcare, welfare and childcare for many years in her roles as a CFO and CEO for leading organizations, including CFO of Healthcare in the Netherlands. She has worked extensively with investment companies and private investors and has deep experience with "buy-and-build" strategies. Manuela is currently active as a part-time CFO for several enterprises, including a start-up in the biomedical world and a birth care organization.

Hubert Verbeek, as managing partner of investment company Holland Capital, nearly two decades of investment experience in the technology market with extensive experience in realizing growth. He has been active as an entrepreneur for years, and he understands first-hand the challenges that entrepreneurs face.

“We are honored to have attracted such a strong group of executives to serve as members of our advisory board, and we look forward to their contributions in further strengthening the company's growth,” said Ruben van der Zwan, CEO and co-founder of Yenlo. “With the appointment of Sjoerd Blüm, we have added valuable technology expertise and completed our advisory board. We are now well positioned to execute on our growth plans at home and abroad with IT integration solutions utilizing open source technology and our own Connext cloud-based integration-as-a-service solution based on WSO2, which will continue to dominate.”

About Holland Capital

Holland Capital has invested responsibly and successfully in more than 135 Dutch SMEs over the past 37 years. With a clear investment strategy, it is active in the attractive growth markets of Healthcare and Technology. The experienced and involved investment team knows what entrepreneurship is. It strives for an open, sustainable and professional relationship with the management teams of the companies in which it invests, with the common goal of achieving growth. Holland Capital is supported by a wide network of successful entrepreneurs in Healthcare and Technology.

About Yenlo

Yenlo is a global system integrator and specialist in enabling digital transformation with open source and agile technology. Yenlo is the most advanced Certified Premier Partner (CPP) and official Value-Added Reseller (VAR) of WSO2 and has an impressive customer database all over the world. Yenlo believes that enterprises need to regain their agility and become digital agencies to optimize their customer intimacy; achieve operational excellence; or add new services, products, or business models. We believe this agility—in technology, knowledge and finance—can be created by applying an open source-first, API-first, and cloud-first strategy,

For more information, visit www.connext.com or www.yenlo.com , or call +31 20 27 00700.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Holland Capital Jetske de Jong, Marketing Manager Office: +31 20 3119 411 www.hollandcapital.nl Yenlo Tamara de Lange, Marketing Coordinator Office: +31 20 2700 700 tamara.de.lange@yenlo.com www.yenlo.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.