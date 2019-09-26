Evolving Systems Attends FutureCom 2019 in São Paulo

Evolving Systems to showcase new (e)SIM Lifecycle Management Suite and Evolution Platform at top Latin American regional event

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolving Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVOL), the leader in real-time digital engagement solutions and services, has announced that it will attend FutureCom 2019 in São Paulo, Brazil next month. The company’s involvement in the conference underlines its growing presence in the Latin American region.



Members of the Evolving Systems team will be available to present the company’s next-generation Customer Engagement and Loyalty Platform, Evolution, as well as demo solutions within the Complete (e)SIM Lifecycle Management Suite. Both are new to the market in 2019, building on Evolving Systems’ 30-year legacy as a leading telecoms software provider.

Evolving Systems’ platforms are designed to help mobile operators cost-effectively grow their businesses in the digital age. The Complete (e)SIM Lifecycle Management Suite enables network operators to manage the (e)SIM lifecycle end-to-end. New technologies (eSIM in particular) are adding complexity to legacy infrastructure with the result that optimizing resources and driving sales effectively has become an increasingly complex task. Evolving Systems’ new suite directly tackles many of the problems operators face in this area via four different components: Intelligent Remote Provisioning (IRP), Smart Dealer (SD), Tertio® Service Activation (TSA) and Total Number Management (TNM).



Evolution is Evolving Systems’ powerful new Customer Engagement software platform. Built using the latest technologies, it has been designed specifically to capture the CSP’s customer data from multiple sources, build a 360° profile of subscribers and integrate with communication and provisioning channels, providing Marketing, Retention and CVM teams with an intuitive user interface.



Attendees at FutureCom in São Paulo from 28th to 31st October will be able to discuss both the (e)SIM Lifecycle Management Suite and Evolution with subject experts, who will demonstrate how digitization gives CSPs a unique opportunity to improve efficiency and maximize revenues, and how they can leverage new tools to help them succeed. Among topics they’ll be addressing are:

New technologies like eSIM and the Internet of Things are here. How can you profit from them?

What steps should you be taking to innovate in relationship building, a sure key to your future success? For instance, are you monetizing your big data effectively? Are you building and benefiting from a premium content ecosystem?

Effective onboarding, engagement and retention means business growth. Can you improve your performance?





Are you deploying innovative loyalty and retention strategies like Next Best Offer, reward and badges programmes?

The Evolving Systems team on site will be led by the company’s Senior VP-Sales, Mo Firouzabadian, who comments: “FutureCom 2019 represents an exciting opportunity to share with the Latin American market a technology vision that over 100 customers in over 65 countries around the world are already a part of. Our technologies are ideally suited to help regional carriers meet the challenge of optimizing the key customer and partner relationships that are key to their future success."

About Evolving Systems®

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOL) is a provider of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to more than 100 customers in over 65 countries worldwide. The Company’s portfolio includes market-leading solutions and services for real-time analytics, customer acquisition, customer value management and loyalty for telecom, retail and financial services companies. Founded in 1985, the Company has its headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, with offices in Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and North America. For more information, please visit www.evolving.com



Media & Analyst Relations: Sancha Brody

Sancha.brody@evolving.com +44 (0) 7376 366855



