OpsRamp Selected As a Top Vendor For Enabling Best-Performing Organizations In Managing IT Operations

Company selected for addressing key challenges of modern IT operations management and for alignment with the needs of top-performing organizations

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp , the service-centric AIOps platform for hybrid IT Infrastructure discovery, monitoring, and management, is included in the Top 20 Vendors for Enabling Best Performing Organizations in Managing IT Operations released by the Digital Enterprise Journal. The research profiles the top 20 IT operations management players based on their ability to enable top performance in IT operations.



OpsRamp is among the top vendors recognized for its capabilities in addressing key challenges in modern digital infrastructure management, including:

Producing actionable context for monitoring data



Identifying root cause of performance issues



Correlating data from missing domains



Unifying analysis across IT management tools



A service-centric approach for IT monitoring



Automated remediation of incidents

The list is a partner report to the recently released “The Roadmap to Becoming a Top Performing Organization in Managing IT Operations, ” which is based on insights from more than 900 organizations worldwide and includes recommendations and analysis of the IT operations management strategies of top-performing organizations.

“We're honored to be included in this research from The Digital Enterprise Journal. The report confirms OpsRamp’s unique value in transforming existing enterprise IT operations organizations into top performers, helping them achieve contextual visibility and faster mean-time-to-resolution through hybrid infrastructure monitoring, intelligent alert correlation, service-centricity, and automation,” said Bhanu Singh, SVP, Engineering and Cloud Operations at OpsRamp.

“Our research shows that enterprise IT is challenged by tool sprawl, hybrid, multi-cloud visibility, alert floods, and data overload,” said Bojan Simic, President of the Digital Enterprise Journal. “OpsRamp’s platform is based on three key pillars - visibility, intelligence, and optimization - and is rated “Very Strong” in unified analysis, a service-centric approach, and automated remediation of performance issues.”

To view a complimentary copy of the report visit: https://www.opsramp.com/resources/insights/ .

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp enables IT to control the chaos of managing their hybrid IT operations and act like a service provider back to the business. Built in the cloud, the OpsRamp service-centric AIOps platform drives total visibility across hybrid infrastructures, offers complete multi-cloud infrastructure monitoring of business-critical services, and optimizes services through automation and integration with ITSM and DevOps tools.

Hundreds of enterprises like Dolby, Epsilon, and Bio-Rad and managed service providers like NetEnrich, GreenPages, and NTT Data use OpsRamp to power a digital operations command center that’s built for the challenges of modern, hybrid infrastructure.

About Digital Enterprise Journal

Digital Enterprise Journal (DEJ) brings together the most advanced concepts from analyst research and media industries. Our publications are driven by ongoing survey research and their coverage spans across all major business-to-business technologies. DEJ operates as a subsidiary of Cognanta Inc. Cognanta is a research firm dedicated to helping business professionals understand the impact of technology deployments on their key goals.





Media contact:

Kevin Wolf

TGPR

(650) 483-1552

kevin@tgprllc.com



