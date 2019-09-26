RoadSync Adds Direct Billing and ACH Payment Options to Platform

New capabilities make payments in the logistics industry more flexible and convenient

RoadSync was created to allow warehouses, freight handlers, trucking companies, heavy truck repair and maintenance shops and others to digitally invoice and accept payments quickly, conveniently and securely.

With the company’s new direct billing feature, customers can track payments and charges over time, bundle these into invoices, and bill on a weekly or monthly basis. For example, a company could handle a thousand loads in a month – previously, employees needed to track and manually input all the transaction information into a system like QuickBooks, but now RoadSync direct billing automatically takes care of this step.

“Customers now have a one-stop solution that works for both real-time transactions and direct billing, allowing them to track payments in real time but bill on a different schedule,” said Robin Gregg, CEO of RoadSync. “This addition gives customers more control in handling their payments.”

Another new feature is that ACH payments have been added to the RoadSync platform, giving customers the ability to choose automatic recurring payments and pay straight from the bank. Payments with RoadSync can be made with credit card, debit card, check or ACH.

RoadSync recently introduced Express Deposit, a feature that allows customers to cash out minutes after their transaction is completed, instead of waiting for days.

This summer RoadSync passed the $100 million milestone in payments processed since its platform launch in 2017.

For more information on RoadSync, please visit www.roadsync.com .

About RoadSync

RoadSync, founded in 2015, is the digital payment platform for the logistics industry. By removing paper and phone calls from business transactions, RoadSync offers a fast, convenient, and secure way to move and manage money and conduct business throughout the industry.

