Bioeconomy Ireland Week 11th – 18th October 2019

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, T.D., today announced ‘Bioeconomy Ireland Week’.

Bioeconomy Ireland Week will place a spotlight on Ireland’s Bioeconomy through a series of events and activities led by the Department of Agriculture, Food & Marine and the Department of Communications, Climate Action & Environment. The events are in collaboration with Bioeconomy leaders including Beacon SFI Bioeconomy Research Centre, Irish Bioeconomy Foundation and the BioConnect Regional Cluster based in Monaghan. Bioeconomy Ireland Week 2019 will take place across Ireland between Friday 11 October – Friday 18 October 2019.

The bioeconomy uses renewable biological resources sourced sustainably from land and sea such as crops, forestry, fisheries, aquaculture, micro-organisms and animals and converts these resources and their processing by-products into value added biobased products including proteins, feed, fertilizers, plastics and energy. The bioeconomy has the potential to create new sustainable opportunities for farmers and lead to the creation of high quality green jobs in rural and coastal areas.

The Minister said, “Following on from last year’s very successful Bioeconomy Ireland Day held at the National Bioeconomy Campus in Lisheen, Co. Tipperary, it is important to maintain momentum in highlighting the positive contributions the Bioeconomy is making to society and industry, and in realising the many opportunities it offers to our primary producers, as well as the agri-food, marine, forestry, waste management, energy, pharma and bio-technology sectors.”

The main events taking place over the course of Bioeconomy Ireland Week include:

Launch of the BioConnect Innovation Centre (11th October, Monaghan), established to create a biotechnology centre of excellence through the provision of research and laboratory services and a regional cluster to accelerate development of Bioeconomy opportunities. Among other topics, the event will also explore the Sustainability and Future of Proteins in the context of the Bioeconomy.

Launch of the National Bioeconomy Forum (14th October, Dublin) to liaise with relevant industry bodies and other stakeholders in the bioeconomy to provide advice and guidance on the policy framework needed for future development of the Irish Bioeconomy.

‘Gut health: it’s a pig deal’ (15th October, Dublin). BEACON SFI Bioeconomy Research Centre, in partnership with Agri Aware’s Family Farm at Dublin Zoo, will launch a workshop to engage primary school students with the world of pigs, what goes on inside their gut and amazing natural ingredients found in mushrooms and seaweed that help the good bacteria grow.

ICT-BIOCHAIN Digitising the Bioeconomy Demonstration Day (16th October, Limerick) hosted by the Institute of Technology Tralee and the Irish Bioeconomy Foundation, with demonstration of ICT and technology solutions for the bio-based sector in business operating environments.

UCD Sustainable Development Goals Seminar (16th October, Dublin). UCD Earth Institute, and BEACON will host a panel discussion focused on United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 12, ‘Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns’.

Technological Higher Education Association and BEACON (17th October, Dublin) event focusing on collaboration to advance Ireland's bioeconomy.

#FacesoftheFuture social media campaign, across the Bioeconomy Ireland Week, highlighting the ground-breaking work of research students to develop Ireland’s Bioeconomy.

Note for editors:

The National Policy Statement on the Bioeconomy was published in March 2018: https://www.gov.ie/en/policy-information/e551fa-the-bioeconomy/.

The Bioeconomy Implementation Group was established by the National Policy Statement on the Bioeconomy in 2018 and is co-chaired by the Department of Communications, Climate Action & Environment and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. The group, consisting of eleven Departments and eight Agencies was mandated to advance actions and challenges identified to further develop the Bioeconomy in Ireland and to submit its first progress report to government within a year.

Additional information on the Bioeconomy can be found at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine website: https://www.agriculture.gov.ie/research/bioeconomy/

The BEACON Bioeconomy Research Centre is a €17.8m Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) funded Research Centre performing fundamental and applied research in collaboration with industries. The Centre is hosted by UCD in collaboration with TCD, NUIG, UL, and Teagasc.

ICT-BIOCHAIN is a BBI-JU Horizon2020 project looking to identify opportunities for ICT to increase the efficiency of biomass supply chains for the bio-based industry. The Irish Bioeconomy Foundation and the Institute of Technology Tralee are partners in this project.

The BioConnect Centre is an Enterprise Ireland funded regional cluster supporting cutting-edge biotechnology research by companies in the region through the provision of capabilities for all stages of bioeconomy business development.

The Technological Higher Education Association (THEA) is the representative body of the technological higher education sector which comprises 11 Institutes of Technology and one Technological University.

Date Released: 26 September 2019