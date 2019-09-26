RANE to Exhibit at New York and Boston Cyber Security Summits

Conferences connect senior executives with leading information security experts and innovative solution providers

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) is pleased to announce it will exhibit at the upcoming New York and Boston Cyber Security Summits. The New York Summit will take place on October 3 at the Grand Hyatt New York, and the Boston Summit will be held on November 6 at the Westin Copley Place.



The Cyber Security Summits connect C-Suite and Senior Executives responsible for protecting their companies’ critical infrastructures with cutting-edge technology providers and renowned information security experts.

The educational and informational forums focus on educating attendees on how to best protect highly vulnerable business applications and critical infrastructure. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with RANE executives to discuss the latest advances and challenges in enterprise cyber defense.

“The increasing frequency of cyber incidents and the challenges related to data privacy have forced companies to focus on cyber preparedness,” said Steve Roycroft, CEO of RANE. “The Cyber Security Summits provide great opportunities to network with others, and we look forward to sharing solutions and intelligence from our global network of experts to help companies improve their cyber resiliency.”

About RANE

RANE (Risk Assistance Network + Exchange) is a network-based risk information services company. We connect risk and security professionals to critical insights and expertise, enabling them to more efficiently address their most pressing challenges and drive better risk management outcomes. RANE members receive exclusive access to a global marketplace of credentialed risk experts and service providers, proprietary community-driven risk intelligence, and a range of support services and risk management programs. Sign up for free at www.ranenetwork.com .

Contact:

media@ranenetwork.com



