TELUS Announces Leadership Change

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS today announced that Josh Blair, Group President and Chief Corporate Officer, has decided to leave the organization at the end of the year. Josh will continue to serve in his capacity as Chair of TELUS International and will also become Chair Emeritus of TELUS Health, in recognition of his longstanding contributions to the growth of the healthcare IT division.



After 25 years in leadership roles throughout TELUS, including 12 years as a member of the company’s executive leadership team, Josh is going to take the opportunity to spend some time with his family and travel before pursuing other leadership opportunities in the corporate and not-for-profit sectors.



“I am deeply grateful to Darren and the TELUS team for what has been an exceptional 25 years for me,” said Josh Blair. “TELUS has been a wonderful part of my life since university, and our shared values, including giving back to our communities with so much heart and commitment, have played an important role as my wife and I have raised our two sons over the past two decades. While I am looking forward to taking on new challenges, I will always bleed purple and green. My confidence in our company’s future has never been greater and I am excited to continue playing a part in our amazing journey.”



“Josh’s journey at TELUS has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO. “From his first role as an engineer-in-training to senior leadership roles in diverse areas of the business, such as TELUS Health, TELUS International, TELUS Business Solutions, Human Resources, and Technology and Operations, Josh has demonstrated remarkable vision, passion and leadership acumen, as well as an impressive ability to deliver differentiated results. Above all, Josh personifies our TELUS values. His deep commitment to putting our customers and communities first and to celebrating diversity and inclusiveness across the organization has helped to create a globally admired and high-performing culture at TELUS. Our team is exceedingly grateful for Josh’s enduring contributions and thankful that he will continue to help foster our success in his new capacity beginning next year.”

