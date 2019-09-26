Applied Optoelectronics Demos Latest Remote PHY Technology at SCTE

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom, and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, will be demonstrating its latest Remote PHY products at the SCTE ISBE Cable-Tec Expo on September 30 to October 3, 2019 in New Orleans, LA at booth #1328.



“Ethernet to the node with Remote PHY technology enables MSO’s to properly ready their networks for next generation DOCSIS (DAA, FDX, and Extended Spectrum DOCSIS) for Cable Access Networks,” comments George Goncalves, Business Development at AOI. “This new technology opens the door for cable operators to improve overall performance and scalability.”

AOI will be showcasing their 2x2 Remote PHY Device (RPD), as well as their 1.8 GHz Cable Plant Signal Generator (CPSG) at this year’s SCTE-ISBE. AOI’s highly interoperable RPD is designed to fit into existing optical nodes and can be run in 1x1, 1x2, or 2x2 modes. The CPSG product provides a full 1.8 GHz spectrum – great for testing nonlinearities, micro reflections, and distortions of a cable plant under a 1.8 GHz load.

AOI is part of the Generic Access Platform (GAP) working group of the SCTE-ISBE. ATX Networks will host a live demonstration of a GAP Node at booth #1601 at this year’s Cable-Tec Expo. ATX’s DAA-ready universal access Node will be the centerpiece of this highly anticipated proof of concept (POC), a collaboration with Charter Communications, Cisco, Intel, AOI, and others to demonstrate the performance and cost-saving benefits of an agile, open and intelligent cable Node and computing platform positioned at the edges of HFC networks.

George Goncalves will be a part of the panel discussion at the “Closing the GAP to HFC Network Densification” session. Please join him at the Innovation Theater Stage on Tuesday, October 1, at 3:00 PM.

To schedule an appointment for a live demonstration, please contact Willis Chen at wchen@ao-inc.com .

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, fiber-to-the-home and telecom markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com .

Media Contacts:

Willis Chen

+1-281-295-1807

wchen@ao-inc.com



