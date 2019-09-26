Xalles Holdings Inc. Discusses its Blockchain Technology in Exclusive Audio Interview

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – Xalles Holdings Inc. (OTC: XALL) today announces the broadcast of its exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) solution that delivers clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community.



The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/ymz2L

Xalles Holdings CEO Thomas Nash joins NNW’s Stuart Smith for a look at the company’s unique position as a fintech holding company well-positioned to leverage blockchain and other technologies to create recurring revenue streams.

“Our specialty areas are really around commerce and the financial transactions related to commerce, payment systems and solutions primarily, and other related technologies that support financial services,” Nash explains, noting that Xalles has a number of operating subsidiaries as well as strategic partners to drive revenue and asset appreciation.

The common element to all acquired entities and projects is a business model that involves setting up a payment or financial transaction “toll gate,” thereby creating a recurring revenue stream. Xalles’ business plan focuses on consumer, business and government-oriented payment and financial reconciliation transactions. By combining its proprietary blockchain decentralized financial ledger platform, X2X Solutions, with the company’s existing transaction reconciliation system design, Xalles is building technology that supports payment audits, exchanges, and new business models and opportunities worldwide.

Xalles is now concluding its acquisition of LYC Mortgage, LLC, a multistate-licensed, direct mortgage lender headquartered in the northeastern U.S, and recently entered into a revenue sharing agreement with ATN Trading (All The Numbers Trading Company, LLC).

“ATN Trading has an automated cryptocurrency trading engine. We’re very excited about getting deeper into this market,” Nash said, adding that there is a revenue sharing agreement for clients and institutions that Xalles can bring to the ATN Trading engine. “But we also plan on expanding our own company’s use of it for additional growth.”

In conclusion, Nash said Xalles is uniquely positioned in the fintech space to partner with or acquire established financial services companies and to help cross-pollinate or provide crossover technical expertise and solutions to some of the newer startups and disruptors.

Listen to the full interview at http://nnw.fm/ymz2L

About Xalles Holdings Inc.

Xalles Holdings Inc. is focused on direct investments in disruptive fintech companies. The company actively seeks acquisition targets in which it can invest and accelerate growth, targeting companies with solid management teams and business models, large total attainable markets (“TAM”), and lucrative exit opportunities. The company places emphasis on leveraging blockchain technologies to provide industry-leading financial reconciliation and auditing solutions, which, over time, will allow for the capture of recurring revenue streams.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.Xalles.com .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to XALL are available in the company’s newsroom at http://nnw.fm/XALL

About NetworkNewsAudio

NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) , a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) Solution, allows you to sit back and listen to market updates, CEO interviews and a Company AudioPressRelease (APR) . These audio clips provide snapshots of position, opportunity and momentum. NetworkNewsAudio (NNA) can assist your company by cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNA brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is where news, content and information converge. NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a comprehensive provider of news aggregation and syndication, enhanced press release services and a full array of social communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and distribution company with an extensive team of journalists and writers, NNW has the unparalleled ability to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public with an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the nation.

For more information, visit: www.NetworkNewsAudio.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.