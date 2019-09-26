Toronto Chief Planner Gregg Lintern Kicks Off First Day of OPPI19: Beyond25

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario’s Registered Professional Planners (RPPs) are gathering at the Beanfield Centre in the City of Toronto on October 1-3, 2019, for the Ontario Professional Planners Institute’s (OPPI) 2019 Conference (OPPI19: Beyond25) to hear a keynote address from City of Toronto Chief Planner Gregg Lintern, RPP, MCIP, on the challenge and opportunity of uneven growth.



The OPPI19: Beyond25 program offers attendees over 100 interactive training sessions and mobile workshops relating to the critical issues of uneven growth, climate change and technology impacting Toronto and Ontario today and for the next quarter century. RPPs from across Ontario will be able to take information and examples back to their communities to inform the choices of local leaders and decision makers, and be better prepared to act and address these critical issues locally.

To further examine the critical issues at OPPI19: Beyond25, OPPI is pleased to announce additional keynote speakers for each day:

Day 1 (October 1) - City of Toronto Chief Planner, Gregg Lintern, RPP, MCIP, speaks on “The Challenge and Opportunity of Uneven Growth.” Planning and implementing a form of city that responds more directly to the lenses of affordability, mobility and resilience – you might call them collective values – is already part of Toronto's "story," even as people's experiences with growth vary greatly. Consistently connecting these values to our actions will help us soften the edges of growth right now while keeping planners accountable to future citizens.



This year, OPPI celebrates the 25th anniversary of the RPP designation. Ontario was the first jurisdiction in Canada to introduce legislation, the Ontario Professional Planners Act, that protects the RPP designation. Since 1994, all the other provinces have followed OPPI’s lead and worked towards (and most have achieved) effective legislative protection of the RPP designation or a similar designation for professional planners. In addition, Ward 19 Beaches-East York Councillor Brad Bradford will announce the proclamation of October 1 as Registered Professional Planners Day in the City of Toronto on behalf of Mayor John Tory and the City of Toronto.

At OPPI’s Annual General Meeting, on Day 2 of OPPI19: Beyond25, we will celebrate our outgoing President, and the Director of Planning for the City of Greater Sudbury, Jason Ferrigan, RPP, and introduce our incoming President, and Associate at Dillon Consulting Limited, Justine Giancola, RPP, along with a brand new Council for the 2019-2020 term. Media are invited to interview our outgoing and incoming President ahead of, and during, OPPI19: Beyond25.

Media are also invited to attend each day of the Conference to speak with members of Ontario’s planning profession. Please visit OPPI’s website for more information on our Day 1, Day 2 and Day 3 programming and complete list of speakers. Members of the media interested in attending are asked to contact OPPI at r.kirsic@ontarioplanners.ca.

About the Ontario Professional Planners Institute (OPPI)

OPPI is the recognized voice of the Province’s planning profession. Our almost 4,000 members work in government, private practice, universities, and not-for-profit agencies in the fields of urban and rural development, community design, environmental planning, transportation, health, social services, heritage conservation, housing, and economic development. Members meet quality practice requirements and are accountable to OPPI and the public to practice ethically and to abide by a Professional Code of Practice. Only Full Members are authorized by the Ontario Professional Planners Institute Act, 1994, to use the title “Registered Professional Planner” (or “RPP”).

